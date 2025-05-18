Pink's husband Carey Hart reveals 'pretty nasty' injury as he apologizes to wife

Pink's husband Carey Hart has apologized to his musician wife after he found himself in hospital following a major injury while practicing motocross.

The former professional racer, who has returned to the sport in recent months, shared on social media that he had landed in hospital, joking that he had "ran out of talent".

Carey Hart in the hospital

"I had a pretty nasty get off, practicing Thursday morning. Landed off a jump, bars knifed, and took the bar to the gut while going over the bars," he shared alongside a carousel of pictures that included a selfie of his 20 stitches he received on his abdomen and the port that was helping to drain blood.

Carey went on to share that the accident "severed" his small intestine from the colon, but that he would be fine. He thanked Pink, before apologizing for "putting her through this again".

Carey takes selfie of stitches covered in bandage

"As [she] always does in these situations [with] me, she steps up and takes charge at the hospital. Sorry to put you through this, yet again," he said before also apologizing to friends who he had "ghosted".

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, and Carey have been married since 2006, and share two kids, daughter Willow, 13, and son Jameson, eight.

Pink and Carey Hart's children Jameson and Willow

Both of their kids are following in their parents footsteps, with Willow a budding singer who has performed on tour with her mom, and Jameson a whiz on the BMX bikes.

In April the family enjoyed a skiing vacation where their eldest daughter Willow showed off her snowboarding tricks and revealed she was taking after her daredevil father.

"What an epic spring break! The family and I pivoted last minute from going to the lake, to @mammothmountain for some spring skiing! Tons of snow, and t-shirt weather! What an absolute blast. Glad we made it up before the mountain shut down for the year. Can't wait til next season," he wrote, alongside a series of pictures and videos of the kids decked out in snowboarding boots, helmets, goggles, but paired with t-shirts and sleeveless jumpsuits.

© Getty Images for Feld Entertainm Carey gives his son a pep talk in 2020

Jameson, known to the family as Jamo, is also an amateur drummer and motorbike rider like his dad, who has proudly shared video of his young boy riding his BMX bike out on the rough terrain.

"Jamo knocking the dust off his Mx bike today!" the proud dad captioned one clip earlier in 2025, revealing how "stoked" he was to see his son .

"So stoked to watch him do laps and come off the track w/ a huge grin on his face."