Pink's husband Carey Hart urged to take it easy as he shares new update following injury

Pink's husband Carey Hart has been urged by fans to take it easy after he underwent surgery for a severed small intestine. The father-of-two shared a carousel of pictures as he promoted the Goodride event on June 7, telling fans there were only two weeks to go.

"I’m busting ass to make it back for the ride. So hope you can come along!!!!!" he captioned the post.

But the news led to many calling on Carey to "take it easy" as he is still overcoming the post-operation effects.

"Take it easy Carey!!!! It'll feel 100x better once those staples come out but please please take it easy," commented one fan as another added: "Heal up soon Carey, I hope it’s fast and an easy & healthy recovery bud."

In another video Carey shot while on a walk, he revealed that his and ink's daughter Willow had been giving him "a hard time" for his "cringe" videos in which he has been giving insight into his own recovery. But he said that he "told her that there are people who follow me who may be going through health journeys, or post-recovery" themselves, and may find the information or advice helpful".

Carey Hart has been sharing post-recovery videos

Carey found himself in hospital following a major injury while practicing motocross.

The former professional racer, who has returned to the sport in recent months, shared on social media that he had landed in hospital, joking that he had "ran out of talent".

"I had a pretty nasty get off, practicing Thursday morning. Landed off a jump, bars knifed, and took the bar to the gut while going over the bars," he shared alongside a carousel of pictures that included a selfie of his 20 stitches he received on his abdomen and the port that was helping to drain blood.

© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Carey with wife Pink

Carey went on to share that the accident "severed" his small intestine from the colon, but that he would be fine. He thanked Pink, before apologizing for "putting her through this again".

"As [she] always does in these situations [with] me, she steps up and takes charge at the hospital. Sorry to put you through this, yet again," he said before also apologizing to friends who he had "ghosted".

Pink and Carey Hart's childen Jameson and Willow

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, and Carey have been married since 2006, and share two kids, daughter Willow, 13, and son Jameson, eight.

Both of their kids are following in their parents footsteps, with Willow a budding singer who has performed on tour with her mom, and Jameson a whiz on the BMX bikes.