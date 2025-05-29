Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Calista Flockhart's secret verdict on Harrison Ford before they met
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford attend the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California

Find out what the Ally McBeal star initially thought of the Indiana Jones actor

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford are always the picture of marital bliss whenever they step out together.

The superstar couple began dating in the early 2000s after initially crossing paths at the Golden Globe Awards, before going on to tie the knot in a wonderfully intimate ceremony in New Mexico in 2010.

Thanks to both of their successful careers in Hollywood dating back well before they became an item, the pair are arguably unique in that they already had an opinion on each other before becoming the happy couple they are today.

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford attend the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford attend the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France

Harrison, for example, rose to international stardom most notably in the 1970s after landing his now iconic role as Han Solo in the Star Wars film franchise. Calista, meanwhile, became a household name in the 1990s thanks to her career-defining part in the acclaimed TV show Ally McBeal.

Although Calista, like many movie fans, was something of an admirer of her future husband's work, it seems she had a surprisingly nonchalant view of the screen star in general.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart at the premiere of "K-19: The Widowmaker" at the Village Theatre in Hollywood, 2002, early in their relationship
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart at the premiere of "K-19: The Widowmaker" at the Village Theatre in Hollywood, 2002, early in their relationship

Calista Flockhart's surprising admission about husband Harrison Ford

In an interview with People magazine, both Harrison and Calista admitted they had seen each other's work before meeting, but stated that neither of them were necessarily on the lookout for love when they met in 2002.

"I remember loving him in The Mosquito Coast," Calista told the publication, "But I didn't really think about him."

It's safe to say that Calista's view on Harrison changed drastically as the couple fell hard and fast in love and the rest is history.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California

Calista Flockhart's comments on love for Harrison Ford

In 2003, when the couple were early in their relationship, Calista told People how "wonderful" it felt to be in love with Harrison and that she wasn't surprised to feel such strong feelings.

"I'm in love," she said boldly. "Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life."

Harrison Ford and wife Calista Flockhart arrive at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+ Series' 'Shrinking' Season 2
Harrison Ford and wife Calista Flockhart arrive at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+ Series' 'Shrinking' Season 2

She continued: "I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn't surprised that I did."

Prior to his marriage to Calista, Harrison was married to Mary Marquardt. His second wife was Melissa Mathison. The actor is a father to Ben, Willard, Malcolm, and Georgia, from his previous marriages.

Meanwhile, Harrison is also a father to Calista's son, Liam, whom she adopted shortly before she met Harrison.

