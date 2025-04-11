Calista Flockhart fell hard and fast for Harrison Ford when they crossed paths in 2002, and they've been one of Hollywood's most adored couples ever since.

The Indiana Jones actor, 82, and the Ally McBeal actress, 60, first met at the Golden Globe Awards, and their love soon blossomed.

At the time, Calista, who is 22 years his junior, had not long adopted her son, Liam, and it seems Harrison's "mature" attitude to fatherhood was something Calista had high praise for.

© Getty Images Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart began dating around 2002 and later wed in 2010

She also opened up about how she "wasn't surprised" to fall in love with her future husband, whom she married in 2010, and noted what an amazing feeling it was to find love at "any stage" of life.

© Getty Images People magazine reports that, in 2003, when they weren't long into their relationship, Calista said how wonderful it was to be falling in love. "I'm in love," she said boldly. "Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life." She continued: "I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn't surprised that I did."

© WireImage Calista and Harrison then became parents to Liam, who was a toddler when he came into Harrison's life. The Star Wars legend was already a father of four, which no doubt put him in good standing to welcome Liam with open arms. Looking back at the milestone moment in their lives, Calista said to the New York Times in 2010: "I think he was a really good father in a lot of ways, and maybe because he was on round two or round three, so he had matured and grown up and, I think, evolved into being a good father." She added: "He's such a good father to his kids now. I love his kids, my stepkids."

© Albert L. Ortega Harrison also opened up about his experience of welcoming Liam into his life. "When I met Liam, he was just beginning to walk, and it just didn’t matter to me," he said in the New York Times during the same interview. "I had four children already, and I can't count that well, so it didn't make that much difference." He also sweetly assured that Calista having a child didn't scare him off. And it seems he took fatherhood in his stride as over the years Liam and Harrison have been spotted out together bonding as father and son, watching basketball games together and enjoying quality time.

© FilmMagic However, Harrison is also aware of how his glittering career in Hollywood impacted his life and presence as a father to his four grown-up kids. The actor is a father to Ben, Willard, Malcolm, and Georgia, from his previous marriages. His first wife was Mary Marquardt, and his second was Melissa Mathison.