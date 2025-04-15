Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart might both be highly esteemed actors with sophisticated careers under their belts, but it seems they're also down-to-earth people who aren't immune to memorable mishaps, particularly when it comes to first encounters with a potential romantic partner.

The Indiana Jones actor, 82, and the Ally McBeal star, 60, first crossed paths in the ultra-glamorous setting of a Hollywood awards show while attending the 2002 Golden Globes, however, it wasn't all smooth sailing.

© FilmMagic Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been happily in love since 2002. The couple wed in 2010 and are each others biggest supporters. Pictured here in 2024 at the premiere for season two of Shrinking starring Harrison in a leading role

Reports at the time suggested that, although the pair had got on swimmingly at the glitzy event and soon started dating, Calista had thrown a drink on Harrison during their conversation.

The truth behind Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford's first encounter

However, in a joint exclusive interview with People shortly after their relationship became public, the mother-of-one clarified what really went down.

The Star Wars legend began by defending his then-future wife, indicating that although a drink was spilled, it wasn't a deliberate move.

© Getty Images The Star Wars legend and the Ally McBeal actress have been together ever since

"She certainly did not purposely spill a glass of wine on me," he assured.

Calista then interjected, humorously correcting her partner, 22 years her senior, adding: "We were having a conversation for maybe 20 minutes before the wine spilled, and the truth is, Harrison spilled the wine!"

And the rest, as they say, is history.

© FilmMagic The Indiana Jones actor and Calista pictured in January 2010, six months before they tied the knot at a private ceremony in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Calista and Harrison's love soon blossomed

Shortly after becoming an item, Harrison and Calista began co-parenting their son, Liam.

Calista had adopted Liam the year prior, and the addition of a child didn't faze the veteran actor, who was already a father of four, in the slightest.

© WireImage Calista and Harrison are always supporting each other at industry events

"When I met Liam, he was just beginning to walk, and it just didn't matter to me," he said looking back at their early relationship in an interview with the New York Times in 2010.

"I had four children already, and I can't count that well, so it didn't make that much difference."

Meanwhile, when they first became an item, their age gap prompted much discussion. However, Calista told People that it was never a cause for concern.

© Getty Images The couple pictured at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California

"It doesn't faze me. Sometimes I even say, 'Wow, I keep forgetting that he's 22 years older than me'. It doesn't factor into our relationship at all.

"I like the way he looks first thing in the morning. It's not handsome, it's more cute. He looks like a little boy."

Harrison and Calista went on to marry in a private ceremony in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 2010, with only their immediate family, including their son Liam, in attendance.

They've been the picture of marital bliss ever since and split their time between their ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and their enormous mansion in Brentwood, California.