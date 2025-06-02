Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Arsenal star Jorginho weds singer Cat Harding in Italy - exclusive first look
Arsenal star Jorginho weds singer Cat Harding in Italy - exclusive first look
Arsenal star Jorginho married singer Cat Cavelli in Italy on Monday

Arsenal star Jorginho weds singer Cat Harding in Italy - exclusive first look

The Voice UK star and her footballer husband got married on Monday surrounded by family and friends

Josh Osman
News Writer
1 hour ago
A major Premier League marriage has taken place – Cat Harding has tied the knot with her fiancé Jorginho, the Brazilian Arsenal star who has just confirmed his departure from the team. 

The pair celebrated with an incredibly lavish ceremony in Italy and have exclusively shared a glimpse into their big day with HELLO!

Arsenal star Jorginho married singer Cat Harding in Italy on Monday
Arsenal star Jorginho married singer Cat Harding in Italy on Monday

HELLO! will publish their exclusive wedding album on the issue out on 23 June.

Cat and Jorginho's engagement

The couple got engaged back in late 2023, when the footballer, whose full birth name is Jorge Luiz Frello Filho, popped the question in an incredibly romantic scene.

Taking to Instagram, Cat and Jorginho shared a joint post announcing their engagement, and she penned a simple caption: "Meu amor", which is 'my love' in his native Portuguese.

He got down on one knee before an immense neon sign that read 'Will you marry me?' under a large heart made of red roses, with an array of roses and candles on the floor, while the pair were being gently serenaded by a violinist.

While he looked incredibly smart in a beautifully tailored black suit and clean black sneakers, the singer looked beautiful in a dazzling backless red gown that perfectly matched the scenery.

Cat also shared a professionally recorded video of the incredible moment to her Instagram page on the same day, with the romantic song 'Never Break' by John Legend playing in the background.

Cat and Jorginho's relationship timeline

The Premier League couple got together in 2020.

Cat Cavelli and Jorginho© Instagram
Cat Cavelli and Jorginho have reportedly been together since 2020

The two co-parent four children: Ada, nine, whom Cat shares with her ex-partner Jude Law, Victor and Alicia, whom Jorginho shares with his ex-wife Natalia Leteri, and Jax, four, the couple's only child.

Alongside other Premier League WAGs Taylor Ward, Stephanie Hope and Claudia Rodriguez, the family starred in the second season of Prime Video's Married to the Game last month.

