Exclusive: Inside Louise Pentland's 'magical' second wedding with partner Liam and blended family

After a five-year engagement and a low-key church wedding in February, Louise Pentland finally had her "fairytale" wedding reception with Liam O'Neill.

The YouTuber, who shot to fame with her 'Sprinkle of Glitter' channel, couldn't hide her newlywed bliss as she sat down to chat with HELLO! following the couple’s celebration at The Corinthia London on 25 May 2025. But true to form, she hadn’t lost the candour that endears her to fans.

Louise, 40, admitted she was struck by "bridal imposter syndrome" on her big day, stating: "I woke up on the wedding day feeling unexpectedly, really down and not in a great place, because I felt so overwhelmed.

"It was all too nice for me, and I was worried that I wasn't enjoying every minute. I almost didn't want to start it because I didn't want to not enjoy it enough, which I know sounds a bit unhinged."

The feeling quickly passed thanks to the support of her husband, her two children, Darcy and Pearl, and her "lovely" bridesmaids, who were part of the 80 guests who gathered at the luxury hotel nestled in Westminster.

Coincidentally, it was almost the same number of guests who attended her first celebration on 1 February 2025 — an event that "escalated" at the last minute.

"The church ceremony was always meant to be the little wedding. We initially thought it would be like 20 people in a little church in our town and then a glass of fizz back at ours, but it escalated because so many people came, which was amazing.

"We sent out a WhatsApp three weeks before being like, 'If you want to come, we'd love to have you. If you can't make it, don't worry, we're doing our big thing in May.' But everybody came, and it turned into a massive church thing."

See inside Louise and Liam's wedding album, which they shared exclusively with HELLO!, from the bride's two wedding dresses to their daughter's emotional speech and Carrie Hope Fletcher's special role…

© Georgi Mabee Photography Wedding venue "We felt like the Corinthia was the right venue for us because it felt elegant and magical. It has that whimsical, Bridgerton, gorgeous fairytale element to it, but it's still quite modern, it's spacious, it's bright, it's airy," she gushed about her central London venue. "So we had a courtroom for our little ceremony, and then we had a little foyer for drinks and nibbles, and we had the ballroom for our main meal and party, and then also our own steps area for photos."

© Georgi Mabee Photography Getting ready Louise made a weekend of the celebrations, staying overnight in the penthouse, before getting ready with her bridal party the next morning. After being upgraded to the spacious accommodation, she recalled: "I almost screamed. I felt like a little princess." With the help of makeup artist Toby Salveitto and experts from Hair to Help, Louise turned her "Hollywood glamour" bridal beauty dreams into a reality. Her long blonde hair was styled into a curled half-updo, while her bridal party were given creative freedom to choose their own looks.

© Georgi Mabee Photography Bridal party beauty looks The vlogger's four bridesmaids – including one long-term YouTube friend from Seattle and her 14-year-old daughter Darcy from her first marriage – chose voluminous crowns with messy buns by Jason Meacher. "I just wanted everyone to feel really nice and really themselves. You know, when you're thrust into a dress you don't like and your hair's not how you would normally have it, and you feel a bit weird. I didn't want anyone to feel like that."

© Georgi Mabee Photography Sentimental touches The adult bridesmaids completed their look with mini pearl pins from Next, while Darcy wore a bow made from Louise's veil, and seven-year-old flower girl Pearl topped her hair with baby's breath. "I'm going to keep the bows safe for them, and if and when they get married one day, they can give those bows to their flower girls," she added.

© Georgi Mabee Photography Bridesmaid dresses Explaining the decision behind her pale blue bridesmaid dresses from Needle & Thread, Louise said: "We went for blue, even though pink is my favourite. We had more of a pink theme for the February service, and I wanted something a little bit different." The dresses also tied in with Liam’s navy suit. To complete their looks, the bridesmaids wore 'Ophelia Sparkly Pearl' earrings from Nice Cream London.

© Georgi Mabee Photography Wedding dress 'hurdle' Despite being engaged for five years, Louise said she struggled with one of the most traditional parts of wedding planning — choosing a dress.

"The wedding dress was the bit that I couldn't start for years, so we got engaged in 2020, and I just did not feel comfortable in a wedding dress until about a year before the whole thing. "I made a TikTok video about it, saying, 'I'm too fat, too old and too divorced to deserve a nice wedding dress', and it was all about getting over that mental hurdle, and I think a lot of brides have felt like that. "There's this expectation that you're going to just find this dress and love the process, it's going to be so magical, but actually it's quite an affront to your personal confidence levels to see yourself in an outfit that you wouldn't necessarily normally wear, and know that you're going to be the center of attention, and this is potentially the most expensive dress you're ever going to wear," confessed Louise.

© Georgi Mabee Photography Bridal moment The beautiful bride showed no signs of her behind-the-scenes stress as she walked down the aisle to a Disney love song performed by long-term friend Carrie Hope Fletcher, as a nod to her Disney World engagement in 2020. Louise looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder dress from Silver Sixpence, the sister-run business which was also responsible for the gown she wore at her February wedding. "The February one was really heavy and warm, and it was a very crisp white, so I wanted this winter wedding experience. And then this one was more of an oyster champagne colour, and it had a lot more glitz on it. "It was encrusted with pearls and diamonds, and I had a layer of sparkly tulle added under the top layer of regular tulle," said Louise, who had the sleeves made in the same fabric, as well as padding around the bottom of the corset and pockets in the skirt. She credits the pockets as her best-kept wedding secret, advising other brides to follow suit. When quizzed on what a bride needs on hand on her big day, Louise replied: "I had my phone because I wanted to use my light on the dance floor if I was to take any photos, and had a packet of Polos because nobody wants death breath on their wedding day." She finished the look with Nice Cream's heart tennis bracelet, and swapped a traditional long veil for a shorter one made from her wedding dress material.





© Georgi Mabee Photography Personal vows The happy couple chose to say their own vows, since they had exchanged traditional ones at their church ceremony. "I loved having the chance to have that personal moment and felt like it really added to the depth of the day," said Louise. Alongside her light-hearted promises, Louise also vowed to "talk through any dilemma" and "parent and hopefully one day grandparent with you." Meanwhile, Liam joked he would "always leave your chocolate and biscuits alone, unless I’m really hungry," before adding on a more serious note: "I vow to be the calm in your storm, the smile in your silence, and the home you can always return to."

© Georgi Mabee Photography Groom's reaction The moment their wedding day came around, Liam couldn't hide his excitement. "Liam was already awake; he was like, 'I'm too excited to sleep.' Liam is such a level-headed, good guy that for him to be excited was nice," Louise recalled. Later, he told her, "My favourite thing was seeing you three come down the aisle," with Louise sweetly revealing it was one of the few times in his life that he was almost reduced to tears. Looking back, Liam told HELLO!: "I still can’t quite believe it happened. It was just such a perfect day. "Louise was so beautiful, and our girls made us so proud with their readings and speeches. We felt so blessed to be with great friends and family in such resplendent surroundings. It was grand but intimate, and was like something from a film. Just incredible!! I feel so lucky and happy. I wish we could do it all over again."

© Georgi Mabee Photography Family spotlight Darcy and Pearl played important roles in the wedding. Louise praised their confidence, especially Pearl’s. "Darcy loves theatre and drama and dance, so she's very good with things like that. I was a bit worried that Pearl would shy away or refuse to walk down the aisle. "She really rose to the challenge, and she had this little sign that I ordered off Etsy that said, 'Here comes Mummy.'"

© Georgi Mabee Photography Ceremony readings Both daughters gave readings, with Pearl reciting a poem called 'The Recipe for a Happy Marriage', and Darcy choosing a reading called 'Family Come Together'. The latter was a special tribute to the whole family, Louise explained. "Darcy is not Liam's biological daughter, and I wanted something to symbolise that this isn't just Liam and I tying the knot. This is our whole family union. It's as much for the children as it is for us. "She felt the emotions when she was reading it, so I stood up and helped her towards the end when it got a bit much for her. There wasn't a dry eye in the house."

© Georgi Mabee Photography Emotional tributes This wasn't the only part of the day that stirred up emotions. Louise lost her mother, Diana, to cancer at just seven years old, but she ensured her presence was felt throughout the day. Her bridesmaid Marie gifted her a gold locket to tie around the stem of her bridal bouquet, featuring a photo of the mother-daughter duo and a pressed forget-me-not flower, honouring her late mother's career as a flower presser.

© Georgi Mabee Photography Special table At the wedding breakfast, the Wilde Women author set a place for her mother with a photo, a framed poem and a Joe Malone Wild Bluebell candle, which was the couple's wedding scent, surrounded by dried forget-me-not petals and dried lavender.

© Georgi Mabee Photography Blue ribbons "I had a flute of champagne on her table with a blue ribbon tied around the stem of it to match our wedding colours," she said, adding she and her dad had a long, intimate moment at the table in memory of Diana. "It was a small thing that some people might not have even seen, but it meant such a lot to me," she said.

© Georgi Mabee Photography Wedding reception Guests were greeted with a breathtaking set-up for the wedding breakfast. Long tables were dressed with white table linen by Just 4 Linen, delicate floral centre pieces by florist Emma Soulsby, and chandeliers suspended by arches dressed with gypsophila.

© Georgi Mabee Photography Towering cake The newlyweds couldn't stop smiling as they cut their wedding cake by Anna Lewis Cake Design. The pastel blue confection was made up of three tiers and finished with delicate white piping in keeping with the fairytale theme.

© Georgi Mabee Photography Second wedding dress Louise wore a total of three wedding dresses across her two celebrations. "The dress that I was wearing in the morning was meant to be my second wedding dress, because I had a different dress for February. "But when I was talking to Hannah Coffin, the founder of Needle & Thread, she was like, 'You'll have to have a wedding dress from us,'" she recalled. Although her usual style is "cupcake meringue girl" – she loves princessy silhouettes – her final choice, the 'Comet' dress, was a departure. With its sleek V-neck, floaty cape and sequin shooting star motifs, it offered a more streamlined shape. "Although I loved my first wedding dress, at the end, I was feeling pretty restricted in it. It was quite tight," she said, adding that her second dress of the day, combined with her Carvela ballet flats, was the perfect choice for dancing to music by DJ Wedding Smashers.

© Georgi Mabee Photography Wedding rings Louise and Liam officially exchanged rings back in February, and she hasn’t taken hers off since. "I wanted that to be the marriage bit because it was important to me that that was done in a church," she said. The couple chose yellow gold rings by Chris Hallam, who designed the perfect band to fit around her intricate engagement ring.

© Georgi Mabee Photography Honeymoon plans As for a honeymoon, Louise is in no rush. "We don't actually have any honeymoon plans at the moment because we have the children, and I don't want to leave them for a week or two at this time. But we will have a honeymoon, and I'm quite glad to space it out," she told HELLO!. For now, she is basking in her newlywed bliss with Liam, reflecting on the joy of their two stunning 2025 weddings and the family they’ve built together.

"The whole experience has far exceeded my expectations. All I ever wanted was a safe, peaceful life, but having Liam (and then Pearl) has given me so much more than that. Life doesn’t always follow the plan you think it ought to. It twists and turns in unexpected ways. "I didn’t think I’d ever have this, a happy, peaceful, beautiful family. Marrying Liam and being his wife is the cherry on top of a cake I’ll cherish for the rest of my life."

WATCH: YouTube star Louise Pentland marries Liam O'Neill in 'magical' second wedding – exclusive

Planning & Styling: Claire Do Monte Weddings

Venue: Corinthia London

Florist: Emma Soulsby

Photography: Georgi Mabee Photography

Videography: Dan Dolan Films

Content creator: Social Brides Club

Makeup: Toby Salveitto

Louise's hair stylist: Hair to Help

Bridal party hair: Jason Meacher Hair

Wedding cake: Anna Lewis Cake Design

Harpist: Amie True Music

DJ: Wedding Smashers

Production: Glo Productions

Table linen: Just 4 Linen

Chairs: Black Saucers