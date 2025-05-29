Jeff Bezos' 5 'highly personal' demands in prenup with Lauren Sánchez

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are set to tie the knot as soon as next month in what is arguably set to be the most talked-about and lavish nuptials of the year.

The Amazon founder and former CEO, currently the third richest man in the world, proposed to his former news anchor girlfriend in the summer of 2023 while sailing aboard his $500 million superyacht in the French Riviera.

With an engagement that spectacular, we can only imagine what the Big Day will look like.

© FilmMagic Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are reportedly set to wed next month

But like many high-profile couples, Jeff and Lauren sat down with their respective legal teams to put in place an extensive prenuptial agreement to protect them both in the event of a divorce in the future.

It might sound pessimistic to the average person, but it can be a non-negotiable requirement among the super wealthy and influential.

In fact, MailOnline previously reported that Jeff's lawyers would not allow him to marry Lauren sooner than planned until they'd signed the dotted line.

© Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images f Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got engaged in 2023

Jeff Bezos' conditions in prenuptial agreement revealed

While the finer details of the husband-and-wife-to-be's legal documents are, of course, private and confidential, HELLO! spoke to lawyers and experts in the field who advised what a prenup for a highly wealthy couple might look like.

Dain Dreyer, partner at Dreyer & Mazaheri PLLC, laid out five conditions that might make up the foundations of their prenup.

© AFP via Getty Images The Amazon founder and actress Lauren Sanchez arrive for a State Dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at the Booksellers Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 10, 2024

"It's not unusual for individuals who've been through high-profile divorces to want to define terms clearly going forward... especially when reputational, familial, and financial factors are all in play," he began.

What kind of requirements might someone like Jeff Bezos include in the prenup? Here are some common provisions that might be included…

PRENUPS EXPLAINED A prenuptial agreement is a legal contract entered into by a couple before marrying. The contract outlines how assets, debts, fortunes, and more will be divided and settled should the marriage end in divorce or dissolution. Legal expert Dain Dreyer, partner at Dreyer & Mazaheri PLLC, told HELLO!: "It involves valuation of assets, disclosure obligations, legal negotiations, and careful drafting. "A high-net-worth prenup can take several months to finalize. Transparency and fairness are key...especially to ensure enforceability down the road." Five conditions that might typically be included in a high-profile prenuptial agreement: Full separation of property Limitations on spousal support or asset division Protections around business interests and board influence Confidentiality and non-disparagement clauses Possibly provisions for gifts, joint residences, or shared property they acquire together Dain added: "That said, prenups are highly personal. Many couples also use them to express financial expectations and mutual values, not just to protect assets."

How has Jeff Bezos' expensive divorce impacted prenup

The founder of Amazon was previously married to MacKenzie Scott, with whom he set up the online book seller, which went on to become a global conglomerate.

The couple, who share four children, married in 1993 before business boomed and after 25 years decided to separate.

© Getty Images Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California

As part of their divorce settlement, MacKenzie, who by her ex-husband's side through Amazon's stratospheric growth, was awarded a four per cent stake in the company. According to Forbes, she has a net worth of $165.3 billion.

Due to getting married before Jeff became the third richest man in the world, the couple, naturally, married without a prenuptial agreement. And while the circumstances were different, it's likely influenced future decisions.

© FilmMagic The couple got engaged in 2023

Dain told HELLO!: "How would the absence of a prenup in Jeff's first marriage affect this one? His divorce from MacKenzie Scott reportedly ended amicably, but it also highlighted the risks of entering marriage without a prenup when vast wealth is at stake. That experience likely results in this prenup being even more intentional and detailed."

He added: "How far in advance do people start putting prenups in place? Ideally, six months or more before the wedding. Rushing a prenup close to the wedding date can lead to claims of duress or unfairness, which can threaten its enforceability."