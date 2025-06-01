Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez will soon be tying the knot, which means their all-important prenuptial agreement is likely solidly in place.

It's been reported that the couple, who have been engaged for two years, are set to make it official with a spectacular ceremony and reception as soon as next month.

It was also reported that the founder and former CEO of Amazon, 61, wanted to marry Lauren, 55, as soon as possible, though his lawyers wouldn't allow the marriage to be legally verified without a prenup in place.

As the third richest man in the world with a fortune of $220 billion, it's perhaps unsurprising that his lawyers were keen to have them both sign the dotted lines first.

Advice that lawyers describe as wise and "necessary", the prenuptial agreement in fact solidifies the marriage in many ways. Though to the average person, a prenup might seem unromantic and pessimistic, Dain Dreyer, partner at Dreyer & Mazaheri, PLLC, told HELLO! that having such legal boundaries in place can in fact "strengthen" their love.

"Couples need to get a prenup in place ideally, six months or more before the wedding. Rushing a prenup close to the wedding date can lead to claims of duress or unfairness, which can threaten its enforceability. The more time and care taken, the stronger the agreement tends to be ...legally and emotionally."

He added: "An overemphasis on protecting Mr. Bezos at all costs can backfire if Ms. Sanchez's well-being is only an afterthought. However, if the prenup is prepared thoughtfully and respectfully, it can actually strengthen the foundation of the marriage."

PRENUPS EXPLAINED A prenuptial agreement is a legal contract entered into by a couple before marrying. The contract outlines how assets, debts, fortunes, and more will be divided and settled should the marriage end in divorce or dissolution. Legal expert Dain Dreyer, partner at Dreyer & Mazaheri PLLC, told HELLO!: "It involves valuation of assets, disclosure obligations, legal negotiations, and careful drafting. "A high-net-worth prenup can take several months to finalize. Transparency and fairness are key...especially to ensure enforceability down the road." Five conditions that might typically be included in a high-profile prenuptial agreement: Full separation of property Limitations on spousal support or asset division Protections around business interests and board influence Confidentiality and non-disparagement clauses Possibly provisions for gifts, joint residences, or shared property they acquire together Dain added: "That said, prenups are highly personal. Many couples also use them to express financial expectations and mutual values, not just to protect assets."

Given the complexities around their prenup, it's certainly likely that Jeff's team and Lauren's team were having conversations months in advance.

However, Claudia Cobreiro, Esq., founder of Cobreiro Law, suggests that couples, in general, should get plans in motion even sooner.

"This process should be completed months before the wedding," she told HELLO!. "In other words, their prenup is likely already final by now. I generally advise clients to contact their attorneys as soon as they get engaged."

She added: "Prenups that protect this amount of wealth or assets are generally more complex and more detailed regarding the safeguards to ensure they cannot be invalidated in the future.

"It's not necessarily that the document itself will be more complex. Still, finalizing this prenup (from negotiation to execution) will generally involve more details and be more complicated."

When are Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez getting hitched?

The short answer is we don't know yet. But, it's been widely reported that they've planned a June wedding, so watch this space.

It's also likely to be very soon since Lauren's star-studded Bachelorette party took place just a couple of weeks ago.

A girl group of 15, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Katy Perry, headed to Paris, France, for a lavish pre-wedding celebration consisting of intimate rooftop cocktails and dinners at Michelin star restaurants, as well as soaking in the beautiful surroundings of the City of Light.