Coleen Rooney is one of English football's most high-profile WAGs, a loyal supporter of her husband Wayne and a noughties style icon in her own right.

Having met at high school in Liverpool, Wayne proposed to a 17-year-old Coleen McLoughlin aged 18 at a petrol station. Tying the knot in an Italian ceremony in 2008, the pair have gone on to have four children.

© Getty Coleen and Wayne Rooney are childhood sweethearts

As she appears on I'm a Celebrity, stripped of all her luxuries, we revisit the star of Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story's incredible engagement ring collection that symbolises her and Wayne's 22-year relationship.

© Getty Coleen has worn her diamonds to support Wayne pitchside

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 10 of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

Join HELLO! in getting the lowdown on the jungle campmate's diamond collection in full with details from jewellery expert Jessica Flinn.

Square engagement ring, 2003

Coleen's first engagement ring certainly wasn't shy and retiring despite the youth of the couple. The diamond sparkler, which Jessica estimates to be worth £50,000, has an unusual shape which gives it a certain je ne sais quoi.

© Getty Coleen's first ring was her most understated but still cost an estimated £50k

"It appears to be either an asscher or a more compact emerald cut, with the central stone having a slightly square shape compared to the traditional emerald cut," the jewellery expert tells us. "As one of her more understated rings, we'd estimate the carat weight of the central diamond to be around four carats, a substantial size, though not as extravagant as some of her later pieces from Wayne."

© Getty Coleen showed off her diamond at Nuremberg's Franken Stadium in 2006

Despite the unconventional, and some may say unromantic setting of the footballer's proposal, the ring is deeply symbolic of his enduring feelings for his childhood sweetheart.

© Getty Coleen rocked her smallest diamond for five years before it got upgraded

Jessica explains: "As the top choice for engagement rings, [the white diamond] represents both the purity of commitment and the unbreakable strength of a couple's bond, thanks to its status as the toughest naturally occurring material on Earth.

© Getty Coleen McLoughlin wore her ring in Baden Baden 2006 for the World Cup

"If Coleen’s ring does indeed feature an asscher cut diamond, it also carries a nod to the Art Deco era, making it a timeless antique-inspired piece," she adds.

Marquise engagement ring, 2008

By the time Coleen got married in 2008, her engagement ring had had a serious upgrade. The bride sported an elegant and elongated marquise shape which Jessica estimates to be an impressive 10 carats.

© Getty Coleen teamed her marquise engagement ring with two diamond-encrusted bands

It is surrounded by a halo of white diamonds and beautifully set on a bright white platinum band. "The marquise shape, known for its antique look and elegant charm, is one of the most classic, yet sometimes overlooked diamond shapes," Jessica says.

© Getty Coleen's marquise diamond is huge

"Perfect for a bride looking for a vintage-inspired ring, the marquise cut engagement ring holds connections to historical royalty and romance. Along with this, the elongated shape provides an elegant look to the wearer's hand and is often chosen for its ability to delicately elongate the fingers."

© Getty Coleen showed off her new ring at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

Jessica adds that while oval and the emerald cut are currently en vogue, we can expect the comeback of the marquise diamond. "Due to the substantial size of the diamond, paired with the beautiful halo and sparkling platinum band, we would estimate this ring to be worth approximately £350,000 to £400,000, making it a true expression of luxury," she says.

Yellow diamond ring, 2010

Coleen's canary yellow diamond ring, otherwise known as a 'fancy diamond' is her most impressive piece. Jessica tells us that diamonds of this hue are incredibly rare occurring in only around 1 in 10,000 carats, which makes them far more coveted, and significantly more expensive than traditional white or colourless diamonds.

© Getty Coleen Rooney's wedding and engagement ring as she attends the John Smith's Grand National horse racing meetat Aintree Racecourse

"With an impressive carat weight of approximately 12 carats, the central diamond is truly a rare treasure," the jewellery designer tells us. "Beyond its luxurious size, the yellow diamond carries a meaningful symbolism of optimism and joy, thanks to its radiant hue, making it an ideal choice for a couple embarking on a life filled with happiness and good fortune together."

The centre diamond is not alone in its beauty as it is surrounded by the bright gold-yellow band, which Jessica says we can presume was crafted from 18-carat gold due to its extreme brightness and sunny glow. She adds that "the ring also features an interesting design choice of a split band which forks into three, not only providing support to the substantial diamond but also adding to the overall glamour of the piece."

© Getty Coleen rocked a rare yellow diamond for a day at the races

"Due to the sheer size of the diamond and the rarity of the stone, as well as the generous use of 18-carat yellow gold, we have estimated the ring to be worth an eye-watering £3 million," Jessica explains.

Princess cut engagement ring, 2018

As if three diamond engagement rings weren't enough, Coleen rounded off her collection with a fourth when she was spotted at The Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in 2018.

© Getty Coleen's ring got another glow up

Jessica estimates Coleen's princess cut diamond to be around seven carats surrounded by a chunky halo of pavé diamonds set into multiple rows for maximum shimmer.

© Getty Coleen Rooney showed off her bling on Grand National Day in 2018

"The ring, set in beautifully crisp platinum, offers Coleen a cool glow as the light reflects through the many diamonds. The platinum band also features the same pavé design as the halo, adding even more sparkle to the already luminous ring!

The halo design is not only symbolic of everlasting love, encircling the central stone with no end, but it has a clever aesthetic trick. "The halo provides some extra glamour as the many smaller diamonds reflect light through each other, creating an intense sparkle," Jessica says.

© Getty Coleen wore her mega ring with a pair of Chanel earrings

​DISCOVER: Coleen Rooney's £20m home undergoes icy white transformation in her absence

Unsurprisingly, Coleen's ring was bang on-trend for when she wore it six years ago, though Jessica estimates that it is still worth between £200,000 and £250,000 owing to its sizable central diamond, dazzling pavé diamonds surrounding it, and bold platinum band.