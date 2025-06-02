Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dept. Q star Matthew Goode's 'shut-in' lifestyle in Surrey with super private wife Sophie
Subscribe
Dept. Q star Matthew Goode's 'shut-in' lifestyle in Surrey with super private wife Sophie
Matthew Goode and Sophie Dymoke on red carpet of premiere posing for photos© FilmMagic

Matthew Goode's 'shut-in' lifestyle in Surrey with super private wife Sophie

The actor is starring in the new Netflix drama, Dept. Q

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Those who are settling in to watch Netflix's latest crime thriller, Dept. Q, will already be aware that there is a familiar face leading the cast.

Matthew Goode, whom viewers will know and love from his roles in Downton Abbey, The Good Wife, A Discovery of Witches and The Crown, heads up the show, which is about a brilliant detective who is wracked with guilt after his partner is left paralysed.

Away from his glittering career on screen, however, Matthew, 47, prefers to keep low-key with his wife, Sophie Dymoke, and their three children, Matilda, 16, Teddy, 11, and Ralph, aged nine.

Find out more about Matthew's super private life and the adorable nickname his wife has for him…

man with beard holding coat in dimly-lit room © Jamie Simpson/Netflix
Matthew Goode leads the cast of Netflix's new show Dept. Q

Who is Matthew Goode's wife?

Matthew's wife is Sophie Dymoke. The pair have been an item since the mid-2000s and it's thought that they tied the knot in 2014. Together, they live in leafy Surrey with their children.

It’s not known what her current role is, but Town & Country reports that she studied economics before venturing into the fashion industry, working for brands such as Donna Karen and Diesel.

matthew goode and his wife sophie onthe red carpet at the BAFTAs
Matthew Goode and his wife, Sophie, married in 2014 and share three children together

Recalling how they met, Matthew previously divulged to the Scottish Herald: "She was sitting on my doorstep when I came home from filming in Poland or somewhere. That's a good few years ago. She was best friends with my neighbour Emily in Clapham.

"She'd locked herself out. I was a bit flustered and quite tired. The way I remember it I opened the door and carried her bag up. But apparently I shrugged my shoulders, didn't speak to her, opened the door but didn't carry her suitcase upstairs."

Sophie Dymoke and Matthew Goode hugging while posing for photos at pre-Bafta party© PA Images via Getty Images
Sophie Dymoke and Matthew Goode at a pre-BAFTA party in 2020. The couple generally prefer to keep away from the spotlight

Despite the awkward start, they embarked on a relationship and have been together ever since. The couple keep a low profile and are rarely seen together in the spotlight, save for a glitzy night out at the BAFTAs or a film premiere.

And it seems this is a deliberate move, with the Dept. Q actor telling Vanity Fair in May of this year: "I only really see my kids and my wife. That's it. I'm a bit of a shut-in, really. I quite like it. I don't really do anything showbizzy."

The profile also cites how Sophie affectionately called him 'Goodie' as do his closest pals.

Matthew Goode (L) and Sophie Dymoke attend the UK Premiere of "The Duke" and pose for photos on red carpet© Dave Benett/WireImage
Matthew Goode (L) and Sophie Dymoke attend the UK Premiere of "The Duke" at The National Gallery on February 08, 2022 in London, England

Matthew Goode and wife Sophie's children

Matthew and Sophie also have three children together, but prefer to keep them out of the public eye. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Matilda, in 2009 and their second daughter, Teddie Eleanor, in 2013. 

They then welcomed their youngest, a boy named Ralph, in 2015.

What else has Matthew Goode said about his wife?

The actor shared in an interview with Red magazine back in 2018 that he's proud of his work-life balance.

"I have three children and a lovely wife and I just don't like being away from them. Of course, needs must occasionally. But I'm very lucky. I've been able to mix work and family," he said.

"When the kids go to school, I go fishing. Sophie used to ride a lot when she was a child and she recently got back into that. So we have a bit of fun on the side." 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More