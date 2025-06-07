Strictly's Nick Knowles marries Katie Dadzie – and her unconventional wedding dress is a marvel

DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles, 62, and his influencer fiancée Katie Dadzie, 34, have officially tied the knot, with a lavish wedding that took place over the weekend.

The pair, who also run lingerie brand Boa Boa together, held their ceremony on Saturday at Braxted Park Estate in Essex, where beloved TV personality Rylan Clark married his ex-husband Dan Neal 10 years ago.

At an unbelievably beautiful venue, the wedding is rumoured to have cost at least six figures, according to The Sun.

Though Strictly star Nick and entrepreneur Katie kept the ceremony predominantly under wraps, photos obtained by the press gave their fans a glimpse of their outfits, including the bride's magnificent dress.

The 34-year-old opted for a slightly unconventional bridal gown, with a white base, but a beautiful and bold blue floral pattern stretching right from the corset to the hem.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gro Katie Dadzie and Nick Knowles married in a lavish country house ceremony

Katie paired her strapless A-line dress with a more traditional white veil and gorgeous pearl jewellery, as she posed with her new husband and their guests for photos outside the picturesque country house.

Meanwhile, the groom donned a pale pink velvet blazer, which he layered over a crisp white shirt and black trousers, rounding off the look with a pair of smart accessories: a sleek black bow tie and a purple boutonniere, to add a little bit more colour.

The ceremony was attended by a host of celebrity guests, including some of Nick's co-stars on Strictly, according to MailOnline.

Katie teased photos from their engagement celebrations on Instagram last Friday, sharing a carousel of images of the couple and some of their parties.

Nick Knowles' and Katie Dadzie's love story

The Strictly Come Dancing star and his social media personality wife first began dating back in 2021, having met when their children befriended each other at a play centre.

Though the pair have been subject to scrutiny due to their 27-year age gap, they have shut down the accusatory claims.

© WireImage Nick Knowles and Katie Dadzie first started dating in 2021

On being called a 'gold digger', Katie opened up on how it doesn't bother her so much anymore: "I think at the start, it was probably more irritating, especially for my family. But now those comments kind of just pass over me because we both know it's not true," she told MailOnline.

She continued: "Nick works hard, he has what he has. I work hard, I have what I have and then we buy each other stuff. We're both really comfortable with where we are with that and you will always get it because there's an age gap."