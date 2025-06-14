Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's 15 years of marriage and blended family life in photos

A big congratulations to Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart, who are marking their 15-year wedding anniversary this weekend.

And while the Star Wars legend, 82, and the 60-year-old Ally McBeal actress' marriage milestone alone is impressive, they have actually been an item since the early 2000s, meaning their romance has stood the test of time for more than two decades.

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford's 15 years of wedded bliss

The pair prefer to keep their personal lives private, but they have shared a few anecdotes from their love story over the years.

To celebrate their special occasion, find out more about how they met, their first impressions of each other and their family life.

© Getty Images First meeting Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford first met back in the early 2000s at the Golden Globe awards in 2002. Both were already in the public eye and successful in their careers, so knew of each other, but they hadn't crossed paths in Hollywood until that award show. Reports at the time suggested that, although the pair had got on swimmingly at the glitzy event and soon started dating, Calista had thrown a drink on Harrison during their conversation. But years later, Calista and Harrison sat down for a joint interview with People and shared what really happened...

© Getty Images The Indiana Jones actor began: "She certainly did not purposely spill a glass of wine on me. Calista then interjected, humorously correcting her partner, 22 years her senior, adding: "We were having a conversation for maybe 20 minutes before the wine spilled, and the truth is, Harrison spilled the wine!" The pair then went on to have their first dinner date, orchestrated by a famous friend, James Marsden, who joked he was their third wheel when telling the story during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "I'm a harbinger of a wonderful, long relationship. I take the credit for that," he said.

© FilmMagic Saying 'I do' In June 2010, after eight years of dating, Harrison and Calista made things official when they got married in a private ceremony only attended by their immediate family. Harrison got down on one knee that year on Valentine's Day, and their romantic nuptials took place in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where Harrison was filming Cowboys and Aliens at the time. According to People, the wedding was officiated by the then-Governor, Bill Richardson, who was a friend of theirs.

© Getty Images Home is where the heart is Harrison and Calista typically spend most of their time at their beautiful estate in Brentwood, California, conveniently located for when working on Hollywood projects. The couple acquired the estate the year after they became husband and wife for $13 million, so it's likely the impressive home is worth even more now.

© Getty Not only do they have a home in Tinsel Town, but Harrison has owned a ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, since the early 1980s, which he bought when he was with his then-wife, Melissa Mathison. These days, he and Calista love escaping to the ranch when not in California since it sits on 800 acres of land. There's also plenty of privacy and space for Harrison, a keen and long-time pilot, to go flying. Harrison's property and land are located along the Snake River, but he has donated much of the land over the years for "conservation easements". "When I'm up in Wyoming, I just walk out the door and keep walking… "If my chores are done and there's nothing more pressing and the weather's good, I'll go flying – I love to fly up there – or walk in the woods, do some work, ride my road bike or mountain bike," he told Parade in 2020.

© Albert L. Ortega Their blended family Harrison is also a father to his two oldest sons, Benjamin and William, whom he shares with his first wife, Mary Marquardt. While married to his second wife, Melissa Mathison, the actor welcomed a third son, Malcolm, and a daughter, Georgia. But when he met Calista, he became a father to her son, Liam, now aged 21, whom she adopted shortly before she met her future husband. In a 2008 interview with Reader's Digest, the Star Wars legend sweetly compared the opportunity of watching Liam grow up as an "endless springtime". "She's brought a child back into my home," he said, adding: "It's a wonderful opportunity to be part of a child's growing up, which is always an endless springtime."