Harrison Ford weighs in on Calista Flockhart's relationship with his adopted son Liam

Harrison Ford was already a father when he met his future wife, Calista Flockhart, so being around her adopted son, Liam, likely came naturally to him.

The Indiana Jones actor is famously private about his personal life and his family, but the 82-year-old did previously open up about his experience welcoming little Liam, who was only a toddler at the time, into his life when he and Calista began dating in 2002.

Harrison, who is also a father to his grown-up children, Ben, Willard, Malcolm, and Georgia, from his previous marriages, explained how getting to know Liam was nothing but a joy.

© Getty Images Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart share a son, Liam, who Calista adopted shortly before she met the Indiana Jones actor in 2002

In a 2008 interview with Reader's Digest, the Star Wars legend sweetly compared the opportunity of watching Liam grow up as an "endless springtime".

"She's brought a child back into my home," he said of the Ally McBeal star, adding: "It's a wonderful opportunity to be part of a child's growing up, which is always an endless springtime."

Harrison continued: "Calista has devoted herself to Liam and has done a really wonderful job raising him.

"I'm happy to now be a part of the job."

© Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock The Shrinking actor was already a father-of-four when he met the Ally McBeal actress. The couple crossed paths at the Golden Globes in 2002 and tied the knot in 2010

All about Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's adopted son

Liam was born in San Diego in 2001, and the actress adopted him soon after.

Harrison and Calista then met in 2002 after crossing paths at the Golden Globes, and they struck up a romance soon after.

© Getty Images Calista and Harrison married in 2010 at a private ceremony in New Mexico

Harrison said in an interview with Parade in 2010 that Liam was around eight months old when they began dating and that they've been together ever since.

And it seems Liam and Harrison's father-son relationship blossomed through the years.

© Getty Images The Star Wars legend and Calista are the picture of marital bliss

Although they generally kept Liam away from the spotlight, the actor and Liam have been spotted attending basketball games together.

He told Parade that at the time of meeting Calista and Liam, he was not expecting to become a father, but nevertheless described it as a total joy.

© FilmMagic The Indiana Jones actor and Calista pictured smiling at a party in January 2010, six months before they tied the knot at a private ceremony in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Harrison Ford's four children from previous marriages

Harrison is also a proud dad to three older sons and a daughter from his previous marriages.

The star is a dad to Benjamin, 56, and Willard, 54, both of whom he welcomed with his first wife, Mary Marquardt.

Ben is a chef and restaurant owner who owns the chain Ford's Filling Station. Willard, meanwhile, opened up a gym and also runs Ludwig Clothing Company.

While married to late screenwriter Melissa Mathison, Harrison welcomed his third son, Malcolm, 36, and their daughter, Georgia. Malcolm is an actor and musician, and Georgia is also in the acting profession.