Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer talk weddings in first couple's shoot - exclusive
Subscribe
Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer talk weddings in first couple's shoot - exclusive
Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO!

Exclusive: Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer talk weddings in first couple's shoot

HELLO! joined Princess Diana's nieces and their partners, Greg Mallett and Channing Millerd, in South Africa

Alexandra Wilby
Deputy Editor
13 minutes ago
Share this:

The sound of laughter rings out in the sizzling South African sunshine as showstopping society twins Ladies Amelia and Eliza Spencer, together with their dashing partners – Amelia's husband Greg Mallett and Eliza's boyfriend Channing Millerd – team up for their first ever joint photoshoot, a world exclusive in HELLO!.

Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, Greg Mallett and Channing Millerd in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO!
Channing Millerd, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO!

The energy is high on set with these four, whose playful rapport is very much on show as they happily pose in the spectacular setting of La Cotte Farm in sun-drenched Franschhoek in the wine region near Cape Town, the beautiful coastal city where they all grew up.

Eliza looks stunning in a Poetry dress and sandals by Saint Laurent© Ayeh Khalatbari & Mischa Durrant
Eliza looks stunning in a Poetry dress and sandals by Saint Laurent

"It feels as though we're getting married; this is good practice for walking down the aisle," smiles Eliza, linking arms with Channing for one shot. "Marriage is definitely something we've talked about," she tells us – and it's no wonder her thoughts have turned to weddings.

Spencer Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Love, Life & More

This is the very location where Amelia and fitness freelancer and wellness ambassador Greg spent the night before their spectacular big day in 2023, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!.

The couple, who celebrated their second wedding anniversary last week, are still deeply in love. Greg tenderly kisses Amelia on the forehead throughout our shoot and she affectionately calls him "angel".

Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO!
Greg Mallett and Lady Amelia Spencer celebrated their first wedding anniversary last week

Both he and Channing are the girls' biggest cheerleaders, telling them how beautiful they look in all the glamorous outfits they wear on set as they expertly work the camera.

Likewise, the girls are encouraging when it's the boys' turn in the spotlight; the bond between the four of them clearly runs deep as they revel in working together in a place that means so much to them all. 

Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, Greg Mallett and Channing Millerd in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO!
The stunning photoshoot took place in La Cotte Farm in South Africa

"Being back in South Africa for this HELLO! shoot feels so nostalgic and special. It's such a beautiful country, and it brings back so many memories from growing up here," says Amelia, who was raised there with Eliza and their big sister, model Lady Kitty, and younger brother Louis, Viscount Althorp, as well as their half-brother Samuel Aitken.

"It feels like a big family reunion every time we visit," she adds. We spend so much time outdoors - hiking in the mountains, relaxing on the beach, being in nature… There's something about the energy of South Africa that's hard to explain. We feel so lucky to have such a deep connection to this place."

Amelia stuns in a dress by Stefania Morland and earrings by Charles Greig© Ayeh Khalatbari & Mischa Durrant
Amelia stuns in a dress by Stefania Morland and earrings by Charles Greig

The trip is all the more special now that the quartet have relocated to London, where the twins, represented by Storm Management, have thriving modelling careers and are in-demand guests at the most exclusive fashion and society events, always looking immaculate in complementary ensembles.

"We definitely have the same taste, so it's usually pretty easy to decide on our looks," Eliza says. "We love having fun with it. The best part is that we always end up feeling in sync."

Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO!
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer recently discovered they are identical twins

Indeed, the girls have been in sync since the moment they were born to Earl Spencer – brother of Diana, Princess of Wales – and their mother, former model Victoria Aitken, almost 33 years ago. 

"We've always had a unique understanding of each other. We often know exactly what the other is thinking," Amelia says. "We've had countless moments where we can feel what the other is going through without saying a word."

Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO!
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer wearing Gavin Rajah gowns

Recently, the girls took a DNA test and found out that they are identical twins. "When we found out, it felt as though a piece of the puzzle clicked into place – there's a deeper sense of closeness now that we know we share that even stronger genetic connection."

Lady Amelia Spencer in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO!
Lady Amelia Spencer in an Atlas Label swimsuit
Lady Eliza Spencer in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO!
Lady Eliza Spencer has opened up about future wedding plans

That bond is clear to see when you spend time with the girls, who often finish each other's sentences. Lucky, then, that their partners are also close: Greg and Channing went to school together.

"Channing is one of my best and closest friends. We played a lot of the same sports, like rugby and water polo, and naturally shared a lot of the same interests," Greg says, as a lively but good-natured debate about who is best at water polo breaks out.

Lady Eliza Spencer and Channing Millerd in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO!
Channing Millerd and Lady Eliza Spencer have been together for nearly a decade

Joking aside, he adds: "More than that, we share the same values – loyalty, ambition, integrity and a strong sense of family – which has kept our bond strong over the years."

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza are represented by Storm Management.

Styling: Steph Hansen, Bev Nates - Hair: Mary Gouveia - Makeup: Algria Ferreira

To read the full exclusive interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More