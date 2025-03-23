Exclusive: Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer talk weddings in first couple's shoot

The sound of laughter rings out in the sizzling South African sunshine as showstopping society twins Ladies Amelia and Eliza Spencer, together with their dashing partners – Amelia's husband Greg Mallett and Eliza's boyfriend Channing Millerd – team up for their first ever joint photoshoot, a world exclusive in HELLO!.

Channing Millerd, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO!

The energy is high on set with these four, whose playful rapport is very much on show as they happily pose in the spectacular setting of La Cotte Farm in sun-drenched Franschhoek in the wine region near Cape Town, the beautiful coastal city where they all grew up.

© Ayeh Khalatbari & Mischa Durrant Eliza looks stunning in a Poetry dress and sandals by Saint Laurent

"It feels as though we're getting married; this is good practice for walking down the aisle," smiles Eliza, linking arms with Channing for one shot. "Marriage is definitely something we've talked about," she tells us – and it's no wonder her thoughts have turned to weddings.

Spencer Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Love, Life & More

This is the very location where Amelia and fitness freelancer and wellness ambassador Greg spent the night before their spectacular big day in 2023, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!.

The couple, who celebrated their second wedding anniversary last week, are still deeply in love. Greg tenderly kisses Amelia on the forehead throughout our shoot and she affectionately calls him "angel".

Greg Mallett and Lady Amelia Spencer celebrated their first wedding anniversary last week

Both he and Channing are the girls' biggest cheerleaders, telling them how beautiful they look in all the glamorous outfits they wear on set as they expertly work the camera.

Likewise, the girls are encouraging when it's the boys' turn in the spotlight; the bond between the four of them clearly runs deep as they revel in working together in a place that means so much to them all.

The stunning photoshoot took place in La Cotte Farm in South Africa

"Being back in South Africa for this HELLO! shoot feels so nostalgic and special. It's such a beautiful country, and it brings back so many memories from growing up here," says Amelia, who was raised there with Eliza and their big sister, model Lady Kitty, and younger brother Louis, Viscount Althorp, as well as their half-brother Samuel Aitken.

"It feels like a big family reunion every time we visit," she adds. We spend so much time outdoors - hiking in the mountains, relaxing on the beach, being in nature… There's something about the energy of South Africa that's hard to explain. We feel so lucky to have such a deep connection to this place."

© Ayeh Khalatbari & Mischa Durrant Amelia stuns in a dress by Stefania Morland and earrings by Charles Greig

The trip is all the more special now that the quartet have relocated to London, where the twins, represented by Storm Management, have thriving modelling careers and are in-demand guests at the most exclusive fashion and society events, always looking immaculate in complementary ensembles.

"We definitely have the same taste, so it's usually pretty easy to decide on our looks," Eliza says. "We love having fun with it. The best part is that we always end up feeling in sync."

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer recently discovered they are identical twins

Indeed, the girls have been in sync since the moment they were born to Earl Spencer – brother of Diana, Princess of Wales – and their mother, former model Victoria Aitken, almost 33 years ago.

"We've always had a unique understanding of each other. We often know exactly what the other is thinking," Amelia says. "We've had countless moments where we can feel what the other is going through without saying a word."

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer wearing Gavin Rajah gowns

Recently, the girls took a DNA test and found out that they are identical twins. "When we found out, it felt as though a piece of the puzzle clicked into place – there's a deeper sense of closeness now that we know we share that even stronger genetic connection."

Lady Amelia Spencer in an Atlas Label swimsuit Lady Eliza Spencer has opened up about future wedding plans

That bond is clear to see when you spend time with the girls, who often finish each other's sentences. Lucky, then, that their partners are also close: Greg and Channing went to school together.

"Channing is one of my best and closest friends. We played a lot of the same sports, like rugby and water polo, and naturally shared a lot of the same interests," Greg says, as a lively but good-natured debate about who is best at water polo breaks out.

Channing Millerd and Lady Eliza Spencer have been together for nearly a decade

Joking aside, he adds: "More than that, we share the same values – loyalty, ambition, integrity and a strong sense of family – which has kept our bond strong over the years."

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza are represented by Storm Management.

Styling: Steph Hansen, Bev Nates - Hair: Mary Gouveia - Makeup: Algria Ferreira

To read the full exclusive interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.