Roman Kemp's dad Martin's revelation about clifftop wedding mishap with wife Shirlie

Martin Kemp has shared a surprising revelation about a mishap regarding his 1988 wedding to his wife, Shirlie.

The former Spandau Ballet bassist and the Wham! backing singer, both 63, chose to exchange vows atop a cliff overlooking the ocean in St. Lucia, but it turns out that the newlyweds did not receive their legal paperwork.

Martin, also known for his role as Steve Owen in EastEnders, appeared on Good Morning Britain recently, where he shared the story.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Martin and Shirlie Kemp exchanged vows in St Lucia in 1988

"Shirlie and I got married in St Lucia on a cliff top overlooking the Caribbean, and it was beautiful, but there was one lady there.

"The ceremony was about as quick as, 'Martin, do you love Shirlie?', 'Yes', 'Shirlie, do you love Martin?', 'yes', 'you're married'."

The musician continued: "We've never got the actual paper to say that we're married, but listen, who needs a piece of paper when you love each other?"

Martin and Shirlie Kemp got hitched in 1988 View post on Instagram

Martin and Shirlie Kemp's Caribbean clifftop wedding and wild afterparty

Despite never receiving their paperwork, Martin and Shirlie made sure to make their wedding one to remember. As Martin explained, their ceremony was intimate with only the happy couple and one witness in attendance, but they partied in style upon returning to the UK.

© Getty Shirlie Holliman and Martin Kemp pictured in 1984, four years before they wed in the Caribbean

Shirlie previously shared a photo of the duo on their sun-drenched special day. The bride wore a super chic short white dress complete with a bandeau neckline, with lace sleeves and bodice.

The former dancer accessorised with a white headband and a pearl bracelet.

Martin, meanwhile, kept things cool with white smart trousers and a black suit jacket paired with aviator shades.

© Mike Marsland, Getty The couple, who were both 1980s pop icons, went on to welcome two children, singer Harley Moon Kemp and radio DJ Roman Kemp

Photos from their UK reception, where they were joined by close family and friends, including Wham! frontman and late superstar, George Michael, but plenty of anecdotes have been shared, including their eyebrow-raising wedding cake.

During a previous episode of Martin and son Roman's podcast, FFS! My Dad Is Martin Kemp, the 80s pop icon, revealed to his radio broadcaster son that he was surprised to find his wedding cake was made of weed!

© Instagram Martin shared that the couple never received their paperwork after they got married in the Caribbean in 1988

"A friend of mine makes the wedding cake; the wedding cake is this beautiful thing. It's like two tiers, it's white icing, it's got the little classic posts holding up the top tier, got a little man and a bride on the top, like it's meant to be. What they didn't say, was that the whole thing was made out of dope. Everyone at the party, off their heads."

When asked if he was aware of the cake's contents, he replied: "No! But we did as soon as we cut into it and smelled it, you could smell it. But there were about 40 people in my house… everybody was off their heads."