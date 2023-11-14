Martin Kemp's wife Shirlie dons oversized bow and pearls in latest tropical wedding photo

Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie marked 35 years of marriage by sharing sweet tributes to each other on social media alongside a rare wedding photo taken in St Lucia in 1998.

Alongside a carousel of photos documenting their relationship, the Wham! backing singer sweetly wrote: "Happy Anniversary @martinjkemp what a journey we have had together, there’s not enough space to write it all down. 35 years married and 41 years together…. feeling blessed. Happy Anniversary #itsalovestory." Scroll through to see the wedding photo...

One snap showed the newlyweds hugging underneath a pink floral arch of flowers, which is likely where they exchanged vows. The Spandau Ballet star wore a black jacket and white trousers as he wrapped his arms around his new wife, who donned a white mini dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a fitted skirt.

Accessorising to perfection, Shirlie wore an oversized white bow headband in her blonde pixie cut and a pearl bracelet, with her gold wedding ring on display on her left hand.

Meanwhile, Martin shared his own anniversary message on Instagram that read: "Happy Anniversary to the best girl in the world!! @shirliekemp. I love you more and more with every hour that passes!! M X." It accompanied a video of the pair singing on stage together and sparked an outpouring of messages from fans including: "You two are the epitome of relationship goals," and: "Congratulations guys. Can’t beat eternal love."

Speaking of his intimate clifftop wedding, Martin told the Daily Record: "At the time, I was in the Spandau chaos and Shirlie was part of Wham! and Pepsi & Shirlie. The last thing we wanted was a wedding where people were standing next to you taking pictures, so we got away and did it on our own.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Shirlie and Martin Kemp are celebrating 35 years of marriage

"For me, it didn’t matter because if you love someone and you want to get married, it really didn’t matter where I was. I’d have done it in a registry office and got on with it because I was in love with Shirlie."

Meanwhile, Martin previously opened up about staying faithful to Shirlie throughout their 41 years together, during which time they welcomed kids Harley Moon and Roman.

© Getty The couple share children Harleymoon and Roman

"I’ve never cheated on Shirlie, everyone knows that. But there’s a truth there. There are times in my life when I could have gone down a different road," he told The Times while discussing Johnny Klein's love of women and drugs.

"Don’t forget I was a child actor doing Play for Today and Comedy Playhouse before I was a pop star. I learnt very early that it’s all performance. It’s rock stars who don’t make the distinction between that and actually acting out their fantasies who get into trouble."

WATCH: Inside the converted pig shed at Martin and Shirley Kemp's home

He added he doesn't get approached by other women as Shirlie is "perfect." He said: "Oh, no one comes on to me, everyone knows Shirlie is perfect. And she’ll still think I’m a pin-up when I’m 90, and that’s what matters. And besides, all the men fancy my wife, don’t they?"

DON'T MISS: Queen Elizabeth II's 18-year-old cousin's long-lost waist-cinching wedding dress discovered