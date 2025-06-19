What happened between Avril Lavigne and ex-husband Deryk Wibley: Inside their 3-year marriage

Avril Lavigne recently reunited with her ex-husband Deryk Wibley over their shared love of music. The former couple took to the stage together on June 15, 2025, at the Vans Warped Tour, which took place in DC.

The duo performed Sum 41's popular song, "In Too Deep," for concert goers and the unique situation certainly caused a stir online.

Avril announced her surprise guest on stage by yelling to the crowd: "What do you say we bring one of the OG Warped Tour bands back out here tonight to join me right now? I know they're one of my favorite pop-punk bands, what about you? Let's hear it for Deryck from Sum [expletive] 41."

© WireImage Deryck and Avril got engaged in 2005

Her ex-husband replied: "Holy [expletive], God damn. I thought I [expletive] quit music. But how the [expletive] can I miss the Warped Tour right?" Despite the pair no longer being together, Deryk sweetly praised the singer onstage.

He shouted: "I've come out of my three or four-month retirement for two reasons: To be with the Warped Tour family, and to be with the one, the only, the mother [expletive] princess."

Avril returned the love and support by posting a carousel of pictures of the reunion to social media and captioned it: "This legend Deryck from Sum41 joined me for one of the best pop-punk anthems of all time, "In Too Deep."

© WireImage The pair met when they were teens, and they were married for three years

The adorable moment made its rounds online, and the continued chemistry between the artists surely made fans contemplate whatever happened between the two. Find out what occurred below!

When did their relationship begin?

The former lovebirds met when Avril was only 17 and they began dating two years later. When Avril turned 21, the duo got married in 2006, after they had been engaged for a year.

Three years later, the couple separated and Avril at the time took to her blog to share the sad news with her fans, however the blog has since been deleted. Avril explained that despite the duo concluding their relationship, they are focusing on the good aspects that they enjoyed together.

© Getty Images Avril and Deryck were at different phases in their lives at the time

She candidly wrote: "I am grateful for our time together and I am grateful and blessed for our remaining friendship. I admire Deryck and have a great amount of respect for him. He is the most amazing person I know and I love him with all my heart. Deryck and I are separating and moving forward on a positive note," per Us Weekly.

Why did the pair break-up?

Deryck got transparent about their relationship in his memoir, Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell, which came out in October 2024. The musician opened up about how the buildup of personal and professional struggles lead to the then-couple becoming "distant."

The first issue was his band had released an album for the first time without their former manager. He also experienced a herniated disc, which took months to heal from.

© Getty Images Deryck got candid about what happened in his memoir

During the tumultuous time in Deryck's life, Avril was riding a wave of momentum from her hit "Girlfriend," and was enjoying a world tour. Although he "couldn't have been more proud" of Avril, the two were at different stages.

He also acknowledged that it bothered him that the media often referred to him as "Mr. Lavigne." On top of that, there were constant rumors of Avril cheating, even though he "chose not to believe" them. Deryck shared in the memoir: "Avril and I kept living separate lives until I couldn't take it anymore."

He explained that they had a sit-down conversation during which he stated to her: "'We have to go back to the respectful, loving relationship that we had, or we need to just call it quits.' Avril told me her decision. There was no crying. There was no big fight. There wasn't even much of a discussion. It was just over."