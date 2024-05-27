Inside Avril Lavigne's Hello Kitty bedroom - complete with stripper pole

Avril Lavigne is proud of her punk rock attitude, so it came as a shock to learn that the singer, who is currently on her Greatest Hits tour, has a super-girly bedroom at home.

The 39-year-old shared an insight into her décor choices when she appeared on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, revealing that she has a bedroom at home dedicated to Hello Kitty - a cute creature she also named a song after in 2013.

"I have a Hello Kitty room at my house," she revealed. "It used to be my bedroom and it's a Hello Kitty bedroom."

© Instagram Avril appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast

Surprised by Avril's admission, Alex asked: "Were guys freaked out?" to which Avril responded she'd been in a long-term relationship, so not many people were treated to a peek at the Hello Kitty décor.

The fluffy feline wasn't the only surprizing detail in the room, though, with Avril continuing: "There was a stripper pole like this huge pink velvet couch full of all these stuffed animal Hello Kitties."

Alex went on to ask Avril if she ever takes a turn on the stripper pole, with Avril responding: "Oh hell yeah! You just have a couple of [drinks] and wing it."

Avril's home isn't the only place to receive the Hello Kitty treatment, with the Canadian singer sharing that her tour bus is covered in the cat too.

© Getty Avril has a Hello Kitty tour bus too

"I've got 20 Hello Kitty pillows in the front lounge and I've got Hello Kitty bedding, Hello Kitty towels and everything is just pink and fun," she revealed of the bus, which she refers to as her home when she's on the road.

While fans of the star might not have imagined her penchant for Hello Kitty, they'll be pleased to know that Avril lives up to her rock and roll image when she's on tour.

"We don't go to bed until six AM because we're wired," Avril shared of her post-show rituals. "We set up a BBQ have fun, hang out with the bands and all that. After a show I sleep in hopefully till three or noon on the early side."

© Getty Images Avril Lavigne has a rock and roll lifestyle on tour

Though she keeps unconventional hours, Avril does make sure to look after herself, after spending several years bedridden due to Lyme's disease.

"I was bedridden for a couple years, but I got stronger coming out of that and that's something that rocks you pretty hard. But I'm really grateful to be on the other end of that."

Here's hoping Avril manages to get some rest amid her grueling tour schedule!