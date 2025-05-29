Hugh Jackman's friend shares update on 'difficult' divorce amid Deborra-Lee Furness' 'betrayal' comments

Hugh Jackman's best friend has shared an update on the actor after his estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, filed for divorce two years after their split.

Australian radio personality Gus Worland broke his silence on comments Deborra-Lee made following the filing, alluding to "betrayal" in her and Hugh's marriage.

While Deborra-Lee's comments about their 27-year marriage came as a surprise, Gus admitted Hugh has had a "difficult" time since their split.

"It's not just that statement, but the last couple of years have been difficult," Gus, who has been friends with Hugh since they were five, said on the Australian radio show Ben Fordham Live.

© WireImage Gus Worland shared an update on Hugh's 'difficult' divorce

"No one wants anyone to go through what they've been through, and, of course, they go through everything publicly because of the type of people and fame that they have."

He added: "One thing I've really been strict on, or disciplined on, is to let them do what they have to do."

Gus admitted that Hugh is now doing "fine" after "moving on" from his ex-wife and embarking on a relationship with actress Sutton Foster.

© Getty Images Hugh and Gus (far left) have been friends since they were five

He continued: "I was over in New York with [Hugh] last month and he's fine. He is going along well. He's moving on with his life and I hope that Deb does as well.

"They were together for 30 years and have two beautiful kids together," he added, referring to Hugh and Deborra-Lee's adopted children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 19.

"I go to their kids and ask them what we can do to make sure they get through this as best as possible."

© Getty Images Hugh and Deborra-Lee split in September 2023

Divorce filing

Gus' comments come after Deborra-Lee broke her silence on her split from Hugh after filing for divorce in New York City on May 23.

"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," she told the Daily Mail. "It's a profound wound that cuts deep, however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us."

She continued: "This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.

© Roy Rochlin Deborra-Lee filed for divorce in May 2025

"It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom."

The 69-year-old shared that the "one thing" she has learned from her divorce journey is "that none of this is personal," adding that some people serve as guides "in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves."

"I am grateful," she concluded.

Divorce statement

© Gotham Hugh and Deborra-Lee were married for 27 years

The former couple shocked the world when they announced their split via a statement to People in 2023.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they shared.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."