Avril Lavigne doesn't hold back as she talks cheating exes and rocky love life

Avril Lavigne kept things spicy for her debut appearance on the podcast Call Her Daddy, speaking with host Alex Cooper about the genesis of her legendary career and her personal life.

The 39-year-old Canadian pop-punk icon spoke candidly about being in serious relationships since quite a young age, confessing that she never got to casually date much because she's always been committed to one person or another.

Avril has been married twice, to singers Deryck Whibley (of Sum 41, from 2006-10) and Chad Kroeger (of Nickelback, from 2013-15), and she was briefly engaged to musician Mod Sun as well while also being linked with other public figures.

When asked what she's like in relationships, she simply said: "I'm [expletive] awesome! I would date me," revealing that she loves being able to cook for people and throw parties.

She opened up about going through her "jaded" phase back in the early 2020s, when she released her album Love Sux, although had been dating Mod Sun at the time and announced their engagement months after the album's release in February 2022.

"I had gone into a place of, 'Alright, I'm just going to focus on myself, move to Malibu, build my own life for me. I'm not gonna wait for a guy or rely on a guy to do that.'" Learn more about Avril and Mod's relationship below...

"It felt like I had been through enough, and I was in a place of never trusting a guy again…but I don't feel that way today, thankfully."

Alex then asked Avril: "Have you ever been cheated on?" to which she immediately sprang up in her chair and responded: "Have I been with a male before? Then the answer is yes!"

As the host was left in stitches, the "Girlfriend" singer continued: "That's just if anyone's ever [expletive] me over, which has happened a [expletive] ton. I've always just been the classy [expletive] who's taken the high road and kept it to myself."

They spoke candidly about the difficulties people face in leaving and moving on from relationships when they feel like that's all they have, with Avril adding: "It requires a lot, and some people can't see that clearly. It's always easier once you're on the other end."

"Sometimes you just have to take that leap of faith and trust that if you're not happy, it's not a good relationship or a good situation, just get out. It's okay to have time on your own in between if you need it. Just believe and hope that something greater is out there for you."

Alex then asked the question many of the singer's fans have been waiting for: "Are you seeing anyone right now?" which Avril was extremely coy about and simply shrugged, leading the host to conclude: "Maybe."

While she didn't believe she had a "type" per se, she did confess to loving "skater boys," as her song would indicate, elaborating that she loved partners who were "sporty, rough around the edges, a solid that I can lean onto."

Alex also pointedly asked if Avril dated Tyga, with their relationship reportedly lasting a few months last year after they were spotted kissing at a Paris Fashion Week event last March. They also shared photos of each other on social media while Avril was on tour, further adding fuel to their romance.

While the "My Happy Ending" singer replied with silence to the question about the rapper, she did say in response to fan speculation about their relationship: "I didn't google myself, is that what it says?"