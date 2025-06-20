Gavin Rossdale celebrates wedding news after low-key ceremony

Gavin Rossdale has plenty of reason to celebrate after his daughter, Daisy Lowe, tied the knot with her longtime partner, Jordan Saul, on Thursday.

The model wed her boyfriend of five years in a low-key ceremony in London, wearing a beautiful off-the-shoulder, floor-length white gown with her raven locks styled in a half-up 'do.

Here comes the bride

Daisy's half-sister, Betty Goffey, 18, shared some photos of the celebration on Instagram, revealing guests enjoyed a small reception at East London's cult Italian restaurant Brutto.

Guests included Daisy's mother, Pearl Lowe, and her stepfather, Danny Goffey, as well as her godmother Zoe Grace, her half-siblings Betty, Alfie, and Frankie, and property developer Jordan's family and friends.

© bettyl0we/Instagram Daisy wore an off-the-shoulder white gown

However, it appears father-of-the-bride Gavin was missing from the wedding party.

While Gavin was seemingly a no-show at the intimate event, he and Daisy are very close, and he is expected to attend a bigger wedding ceremony in Somerset later in the year.

Daisy discovered Gavin was her biological father when she was 14 years old, and it took almost six years for the Bush frontman and the British model to mend their relationship.

© bettyl0we/Instagram Daisy can be seen in her floor-length gown in the background

Biological dad

Speaking about the "rocky" start to their father-daughter relationship in 2022, Daisy revealed on the That Gaby Roslin Podcast: "It was intense. There is no handbook for finding out that your goddaughter is really your daughter or that your godfather is your father.

"I think we dealt with it the best that we could. It meant that we did have a really rocky start, but we figured it out and I'm really grateful that we kind of figured it out as and when we did."

© Instagram Daisy now has a great relationship with dad Gavin

After Daisy's mom gave birth to her eldest daughter, Gavin was made godfather. At the time, it was believed Daisy was the daughter of the fashion designer's ex-lover, fertility specialist Bronner Handwerger.

When Daisy turned 14, she found out neither Bronner nor her mother shared her O-type blood, which was when she asked for a paternity test to be taken. Pearl revealed Gavin refused to speak to her and Daisy after she allowed their daughter to take a DNA test in 2004.

© Instagram Daisy discovered Gavin was her dad when she was 14

However, Daisy confessed it made "perfect sense" to discover they were father and daughter as they shared the "same mannerisms".

"The funny thing was, the moment that I found out that he could be my dad, I was like, 'Oh, this makes perfect sense,'" Daisy continued. "We think in the same way, and we have so many quite frightening similarities."

© Instagram Daisy is very close with her half-brothers

Daisy and Gavin have now formed a strong bond, and she keeps in touch with her dad and his three sons, who he shares with his ex-wife, Gwen Stefani - Kingston, 19, Zuma, 16, and 11-year-old Apollo.

"I love them all so dearly," she said at the time. "I FaceTime with my brothers over in LA at least once a week. Kingston is the same age as Betty [Daisy's sister] actually.

"Zuma and Apollo are a bit younger, a bit less into FaceTime, understandably. Whenever I go to LA, I always have the best time with those boys. They're such brilliant kids."