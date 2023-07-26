Exclusive: Daisy Lowe 'obsessed' with baby girl Ivy as she opens up on motherhood

Daisy Lowe is a very busy woman at the moment after welcoming her first child, daughter Ivy, back in April, but she is taking every moment in her stride. The model was breastfeeding her daughter as she joined HELLO! for an exclusive chat in one of her first interview since welcoming her bundle of joy.

Opening up about the experience of motherhood so far, she explained: "I have wanted to be a mum all my life, but nothing can prepare you. All of the fantasising about what being a mum is, it's worlds apart to what it's like in practice, but I'm so grateful that my little girl is here," as she admitted to being a little "obsessed" with her bundle of joy calling her "a joy, hilarious and bright and very sassy".

WATCH: Daisy Lowe celebrates birthday with extended family

The joy that Daisy, 34, has surrounding her daughter made it "difficult" to list one favourite thing about her young girl, as she reeled off plenty of touching moments from her: "smiling [that's] just the sweetest and the cuddles and the way that she smells" to watching Ivy's "personality unfold" including an adorable new habit with her legs. "It sounds so silly, but I think she makes me appreciate all the small things," she gushed.

Daisy — daughter of Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and fashion designer Pearl Lowe — was also very proud of how her fiancé, Jordan Saul, has coped with becoming a first-time father. "It's just warmed my heart more than I ever thought was possible. He's so wonderful with her and as soon as she sees his face, she just lights up," she cooed.

© Doug Peters Daisy has teamed up with Three for a fun new campaign

The couple's relationship is still going strong, with Daisy revealing that the pair make sure to have "mummy and daddy time" together when young Ivy has been put to bed. Giggling at the notion of "mummy and daddy time" she said: "Making sure that we have time for one another is really important and checking in with each other, making sure that we sit at the dinner table and we have a home cooked meal and a conversation or making sure that we have a cuddle every day. It's important to be a really good parenting team, to connect like that." She said although the pair have "changed drastically" since Ivy's birth they still remember exactly what to "priortise".

Daisy is already back at work, and teaming up with telecommunications firm Three to create the best flower crowns — more on that later — and the star is easily adapting to the changes. Describing returning to work as a "juggle" and laughing at how she was breastfeeding her young girl while conducting the interview, cooing to her daughter midway through her answer.

© Instagram The model was full of praise for her fiancé

"It's a privilege to be able to do both," she mused. "I really wanted to be a stay-at-home mum, but also to be able to pick and choose certain campaigns to be a part of. It's really important for me to keep my identity as a woman to be the best mum I can be for Ivy."

Although Daisy is savouring every moment as a mum she joked that she was looking forward to getting "more sleep" soon, but the main thing she's already looking forward to when it comes to Ivy's future is being able to properly cook for her young girl, with her grandmother's bolognese recipe top of the future meal plan.

© Doug Peters The model gave her advice on creating the best crown

She said: "I'm very excited about her starting to eat real food and putting my cooking to her palate, although I'm sure that she will be my harshest critic, even worse than myself. The bolognese will come later when she has a bit more of an evolved palette and tastebuds, but I'm excited for those cosy ones."

Earlier in the month, Daisy earned plaudits from her fans when she shared a snap of herself in a bikini three months after giving birth to highlight realistic body standards. Speaking about the impact her selfie had, she explained: "I was really surprised at how many people came up to me physically and thanked me for sharing it. The reason why I posted it myself was because I was having those same thoughts that everyone struggles with where I was being my harshest critic, and I just wanted to give myself a bit of a break.

© Instagram Daisy shared an empowering photo

"Everyone deserves to know that they need to give themselves a break and be proud of how incredible our bodies are and how far they've gotten us in our lives. The response really touched my heart. It was lovely how many people it resonated with so I'm pleased that I shared it because I was really umming and ahing about whether to share it or not."

Daisy was speaking with HELLO! as she teamed up with Three UK to help the public create the resurgent trend of the year, the flower crown, just in time for many upcoming festivals. Sharing advice on how to create the best ones, she explained: "You should lay out all of your flowers around your wire to figure out the placement of things and get some good filler flowers." She highlighted wax flowers as a kind that really "saved" her own crown.

© Doug Peters Daisy revealed Ivy was already going to her first festivals

Daisy ran a workshop on creating the humble headwear, but for those who may have missed out, Three customers with the rewards system can get five pounds off of a special bouquet from Moonpig to help create their own piece.

And as for whether Ivy would be heading to any festivals, Daisy revealed the three-month-old had already enjoyed her first one at Smoked and Uncut in Limewood, and would be heading to the Wilderness Festival on 3 August, with her "little ear defenders" of course.