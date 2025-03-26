Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gwen Stefani's kids 'thrilled' over new family member as dad Gavin Rossdale share personal update
Gwen Stefani's kids 'thrilled' over new family member as dad Gavin Rossdale share personal update

The former couple share three boys

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Gavin Rossdale's family just got bigger!

The Bush frontman introduced someone special to his fans on Tuesday when he shared a heartwarming post from his home. 

Gavin — who shares his three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, with his ex-wife, Gwen Stefani— revealed the sweet news on Instagram, telling fans his kids were "thrilled."

Alongside a photo of Gavin outside the front door of his impressive LA mansion, he wrote: "Please meet KAYA - the latest addition to our family ."

Standing beside him was a gorgeous black dog with a chest of white fur. "10 days ago we got this guy from an east valley shelter," Gavin continued. "What a vibe getting to know each other. The boys are thrilled. We love him. He’s home."

He added a further couple snaps of the pet pooch who won over Gavin's fans too. 

They called him "adorable," and "beautiful," and thanked Gavin for picking a rescue pup. 

Gavin with his sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo - who he shares with ex Gwen Stefani© Instagram
Gavin with his sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo

Last year, Gavin shared the sad news that his beloved Pomeranian, Chewy McGregor Rossdale, had passed away at the age of 12. 

At the time, he said they were all devastated and wrote a tribute to him on social media. 

Gavin Rossdale with his sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, and his daughter Daisy Lowe© Instagram
Gavin is a dad to four and a granddad now too

"This is the last post I ever wanted to write. So regretfully…" before adding: "We buried Chewy today. We lost him suddenly a few days ago. It's been a rough few days."

He continued: "Me and the fam are pretty heartbroken," and noted: "The house feels different, all his spots are vacant and the floor has no life."

Photo shared by Gavin Rossdale on Instagram January 2024 in a devastating tribute to his late dog Chewy, where his son Zuma is sitting in a plane with him© Instagram
Their dog Chewy died in 2024

Gavin called him "my absolute little furry bestie," and said he'll never stop thinking about him before adding: "Love your pets. Love your people. Love yourself better."

While Chewy won't be forgotten, it looks like the family are ready to love another pet. 

Gavin's girlfriend, Xhoana X, commented on the post about Kaye and wrote: "We love him so much."

With her three kids© Emma McIntyre
Gavin shares his children with ex Gwen

It's been a tough time for Gavin recently as his mother, Barbara died in early February, but he's had the support of his loved ones.

He's incredibly close to his children, including his three sons and his daughter Daisy Lowe. 

While Gavin and Gwen are divorced, they strive to co-parent their kids successfully. 

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on the red carpet © Penske Media via Getty Images
Gwen is married to Blake Shelton

Gavin opened up about raising their children in two different households during an appearance on Not so Hollywood podcast when he said: "I just know that wherever they are, in whichever house they are, they're loved and supported. And that's really what it comes down to, trying to help them realize what they want."

Gavin ultimately maintained that: "The main thing is I'm really connected to them, that's what I want. It'd be so sad to be any other way."

