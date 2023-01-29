Gavin Rossdale pays heartfelt tribute to daughter Daisy Lowe ahead of her baby's arrival The Bush frontman also shares three sons with ex-wife Gwen Stefani

Gavin Rossdale is soon to be a first-time grandfather - and he can't wait!

The Bush frontman had reason to celebrate ahead of his daughter Daisy Lowe's baby's arrival over the weekend, as he marked her 34th birthday.

The dad-of-four took to Instagram to pay tribute to his only daughter with a series of photos taken from over the years, alongside a heartfelt message.

VIDEO: Gavin Rossdale's son shares the sweetest celebratory footage for sister Daisy's birthday

Loading the player...

He wrote: "DAISY. - happy birthday to our sweetest girl. A most radiant and generous spirit. You bring the light wherever you go. We miss you all the time but today especially. We can't wait to celebrate with you soon. Hope you're having the best birthday - you sweetly told me the mellow one you're having - which of course stretched over three days with the best friends, family and food possible. You deserve it all and we will celebrate you massive tonight. Love you."

MORE: Gwen Stefani's children to have new baby in their lives as family expands

MORE: Gwen Stefani on baby number four: everything the singer has said

This will be Daisy's final birthday before the arrival of her first child, with the model having announced her pregnancy news in October.

The baby will not only make Gavin - and Daisy's mother, Pearl Lowe - grandparents, but her siblings, including Gavin and Gwen Stefani's sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, uncles.

Gavin Rossdale paid tribute to his daughter Daisy on her birthday

Gavin recently shared some lovely photos featuring Daisy and his three younger sons to pay tribute to the "better versions" of him.

MORE: Everything Miranda Lambert has said about becoming a mom

POPULAR: Shania Twain almost bares all in revealing leather outfit

The doting father had shared the images during Daisy's visit to LA in the summer to mark Father's Day. He wrote: "Welcome to my world. The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me.

"Oh the joy they bring, and yes there's Chewy bottom left, and our super hero Apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized."

Daughter Daisy enthused: "Always the best being with you all."

Gavin Rossdale with his three sons who he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani

It's been an exciting time for Daisy, who not only is expecting her first child, but recently got engaged too. She announced the news in September alongside a photo of her kissing her future husband, and wrote: "We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM," she captioned the snap.

TRENDING NOW: GMA3 stars' wedding photos: Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, more

ALSO POPULAR: Meet NCIS star Sean Murray’s family - including famous daughter who starred on the show

"I said f— yes… i am officially your fiancée & I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.