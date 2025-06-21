Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding date revealed as new details emerge about lavish marriage

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are preparing to say "I do" in a celebration fit for royalty, and in true A-list fashion, it’s set against the backdrop of Venice’s glittering canals.

The couple, who got engaged two years ago, are tying the knot on June 27 on the breathtaking island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

According to reports, the pair have chosen the iconic 16th-century Basilica as the setting for their intimate wedding ceremony, a picture-perfect location with sweeping views across the water.

The island, owned by the Cini Foundation, will be closed to the public during the event, with the couple’s inner circle whisked in for the occasion. In true Venetian style, Jeff’s $500 million superyacht, Koru, will be moored nearby, serving as a floating home base for the celebrations.

© Getty Images for amfAR Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are said to be marrying on June 27

But this is no ordinary wedding. The ceremony is just one of three major events taking place over several days. On June 26, guests are expected to gather for a candlelit gala at a private cloister in the heart of Venice, possibly the serene Chiostro della Madonna dell'Orto.

Then, on June 28, the newlyweds will toast their future at a grand party, rumoured to take place in one of Venice’s storied palazzos or churches.

Guests are expected to fly in from around the world, and with a guest list that reportedly includes Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and members of the Trump family, this is one party that won’t go unnoticed.

© Getty Images for amfAR Lauren said Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino are her go-to designers

Venice has already begun preparing for the arrival of the high-profile crowd. Dozens of private water taxis have been booked, with around 60 reserved exclusively for the festivities. Even the city’s famed gondolas will be partially off duty to make way for the wedding party.

And that’s just the beginning. Guests are rumoured to be staying in some of the city's most exclusive hotels, including the Hotel Cipriani and the Aman, where rooms can exceed $2,700 per night.

Local bakery Rosa Salva Venetia, a long-time favourite among Venetian high society, will provide traditional Italian pastries for the weekend, from crisp fritelli to their signature tiramisu. However, the all-important wedding cake is being kept firmly under wraps.

© WireImage for Vanity Fair Kim Kardashian is believed to be attending the lavish wedding

While the venue, pastries and guest list are headline-making in themselves, it’s Lauren’s bridal look that is perhaps the most anticipated reveal of all.

In a 2023 Vogue interview, the journalist and pilot name-checked Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino as her go-to designers, but stopped short of revealing who would be dressing her for the big day — or how many gowns she might wear.

What is certain is that the 55-year-old bride has thrown herself into wedding prep with trademark determination. Known for sharing glimpses of her high-octane workouts on Instagram, Lauren has been training alongside her fiancé to get wedding-day ready. “We work out together,” she told Vogue. “Although Jeff is on another level, he’s a monster in the gym.”

© FilmMagic Lauren and Jeff have been engaged for over two years

Despite the scale and spectacle of the event, Jeff, 60, admitted he’s taken a backseat when it comes to planning. “Oh, God, no. Do I look that dumb?” he quipped in the same interview when asked whether he had a hand in the details.

Their love story began in Hollywood circles. The two first crossed paths in 2016, but it wasn’t until 2018 — when Jeff hired Lauren’s production company, Black Ops Aviation, to work on a project for his aerospace firm Blue Origin, that their connection deepened. By 2019, the couple had gone public with their relationship, and in May 2023, they announced their engagement aboard Koru.

A former Miss Junior America New Mexico, TV presenter, and accomplished helicopter pilot, Lauren is no stranger to the spotlight, but this wedding will undoubtedly be her most dazzling moment yet.