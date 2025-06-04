Jeff Bezos' $63m mansion he left behind that broke insane record

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jeff Bezos' $63m mansion he left behind broke insane record
Jeff Bezos in a tuxedo and Lauren Sanchez in a black dress posing in front of green backdrop at the MET Gala© Getty Images for The Met Museum/

The Amazon boss and Lauren Sánchez are set to marry very soon

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
It's been a busy time for Jeff Bezos.

Not only are the Amazon founder and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, counting down to their lavish Italian wedding at the end of this month, but the billionaire has also completed some major real estate deals.

The 61-year-old businessman has recently sold one of his mansions in Seattle, which is where he set up his e-commerce conglomerate, Amazon, for a record-breaking amount.

Jeff Bezos' record-breaking home he left behind

According to Mansion Global, Jeff sold one of his mansions in Seattle for $63 million, which has broken the record for the most expensive home ever listed in Washington state.

A woman in a strapless white gown with feather details and a man in a black tuxedo pose together at an elegant event, standing in front of mirrored panels with blue light accents.© Getty Images
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attending the 2025 Oscars

Jeff bought the home in 2019 for $37.5 million. The waterfront property is 9,420 square feet and is located in Hunts Point, the same neighborhood where Bill Gates also owns property.

Despite its huge price point, the house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, an arguably humble number for a house worth more than $60 million. There are, however, two kitchens and a separate guest house on site accessible by a glass walkway.

A woman in a red, off-the-shoulder gown and a man in a black tuxedo hold hands while walking together at a formal event, with colorful decorative panels in the background.© AFP via Getty Images
Jeff and Lauren now primarily live in Miami, Florida

The house also has a rooftop terrace overlooking the water, offering fantastic views of Lake Washington.

Jeff also owns two adjacent properties in Medina, a neighborhood close by to Hunts Point, one he purchased in 1998 for $10 million and the other known as La Haye estate, which he bought in 2010 for an undisclosed amount.

Jeff Bezos' property portfolio

When Jeff first launched Amazon, he was living in Seattle, so naturally, the city holds significance for the media mogul.

After quitting his job at a New York hedge fund in 1994, Jeff moved into a two-bedroom, 1.75-bathroom home in Bellevue. It sold for $1.5 million in 2019, according to Zillow, but is now worth up to $1.9 million to buy or $5,246 per month to rent – although Jeff's rental bills would have been much lower in the 90s.

A modern house nestled among tall trees and lush greenery, with a gravel driveway curving through a well-maintained garden under bright sunlight.© Michael Walmsley
Exterior view of Jeff Bezos $63 million home in Seattle he's now sold

In 2023, Jeff then cut ties with Seattle and headed to Florida, which is his permanent base. He discussed his emotional decision to leave Seattle with his fiancée, Lauren. 

"Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage," he said before revealing that his parents have been instrumental in his move to the southeast coast of America.

A woman in a strapless black lace dress and a man in a dark suit stand closely together and smile in a stylish, dimly lit restaurant with people and tables in the background.© WWD via Getty Images
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez will marry next month

"They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of '82 — GO Panthers!). I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami."

He also owns lavish multi-million-dollar houses, including a penthouse in New York, a huge compound in Beverly Hills, California, a house in Hawaii, and a mammoth ranch in Texas.

