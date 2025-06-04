Jeff Bezos' $63m mansion he left behind that broke insane record

It's been a busy time for Jeff Bezos.

Not only are the Amazon founder and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, counting down to their lavish Italian wedding at the end of this month, but the billionaire has also completed some major real estate deals.

The 61-year-old businessman has recently sold one of his mansions in Seattle, which is where he set up his e-commerce conglomerate, Amazon, for a record-breaking amount.

Jeff Bezos' record-breaking home he left behind

According to Mansion Global, Jeff sold one of his mansions in Seattle for $63 million, which has broken the record for the most expensive home ever listed in Washington state.

© Getty Images Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attending the 2025 Oscars

Jeff bought the home in 2019 for $37.5 million. The waterfront property is 9,420 square feet and is located in Hunts Point, the same neighborhood where Bill Gates also owns property.

Despite its huge price point, the house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, an arguably humble number for a house worth more than $60 million. There are, however, two kitchens and a separate guest house on site accessible by a glass walkway.

© AFP via Getty Images Jeff and Lauren now primarily live in Miami, Florida

The house also has a rooftop terrace overlooking the water, offering fantastic views of Lake Washington.

Jeff also owns two adjacent properties in Medina, a neighborhood close by to Hunts Point, one he purchased in 1998 for $10 million and the other known as La Haye estate, which he bought in 2010 for an undisclosed amount.

Jeff Bezos' Seattle home sells for $63 million View post on Instagram

Jeff Bezos' property portfolio

When Jeff first launched Amazon, he was living in Seattle, so naturally, the city holds significance for the media mogul.

After quitting his job at a New York hedge fund in 1994, Jeff moved into a two-bedroom, 1.75-bathroom home in Bellevue. It sold for $1.5 million in 2019, according to Zillow, but is now worth up to $1.9 million to buy or $5,246 per month to rent – although Jeff's rental bills would have been much lower in the 90s.

© Michael Walmsley Exterior view of Jeff Bezos $63 million home in Seattle he's now sold

In 2023, Jeff then cut ties with Seattle and headed to Florida, which is his permanent base. He discussed his emotional decision to leave Seattle with his fiancée, Lauren.

"Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage," he said before revealing that his parents have been instrumental in his move to the southeast coast of America.

© WWD via Getty Images Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez will marry next month

"They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of '82 — GO Panthers!). I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami."

He also owns lavish multi-million-dollar houses, including a penthouse in New York, a huge compound in Beverly Hills, California, a house in Hawaii, and a mammoth ranch in Texas.