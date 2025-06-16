Lauren Sanchez looks completely unrecognizable in incredible throwback photo

She’s known today for her glamorous red-carpet appearances, sleek designer wardrobe and jet-setting lifestyle aboard one of the world’s most opulent superyachts, but over the weekend, Lauren Sánchez reminded fans of her more humble beginnings with a deeply personal Father's Day tribute.

The 55-year-old journalist and philanthropist, who is set to wed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a star-studded celebration in Venice later this year, took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, 15 June, to share never-before-seen throwback photos from her childhood in New Mexico.

'Grateful today and every day'

In the nostalgic snaps, Lauren looked almost unrecognizable, decades away from her high-octane lifestyle and signature glamorous look. One touching photograph showed a young Lauren beaming with joy inside a modest living room, complete with a box television and a classic Christmas tree twinkling in the corner.

© Instagram Young Lauren looks so different in throwback photo

Wearing a charming double denim outfit and sporting a voluminous 80s bouffant, the young Lauren smiled sweetly as she lovingly placed her hands on her father's shoulders. In another snap, she stood outside her childhood home in Albuquerque, arm-in-arm with her father. "‘Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads out there, especially you," she wrote. "Thank you for the strength, love and laughter you bring into our lives. Grateful today and every day."

From modest roots to media star

Lauren’s life story is one of ambition, transformation and success. Born and raised in Albuquerque, she attended Del Norte High School, where she was a cheerleader and a bright student. After graduation, she moved to California, enrolling at El Camino College before transferring to the University of Southern California to study communications, a decision that would launch her broadcasting career.

Her big break came as an intern at KCOP-TV in Los Angeles, and she quickly moved up the ranks, working as a reporter in Phoenix at KTVK-TV before returning to L.A. to become a special correspondent for Extra.

© Instagram Lauren with her father outside her childhood home

Her signature charisma and journalistic poise earned her a place in the spotlight, and over time, Lauren transitioned from television host to helicopter pilot, news anchor, and now one of the most recognisable women in the world, not only for her career achievements but also for her high-profile romance with one of the world’s richest men.

Preparing for a Venetian fairytale

The throwback post arrives just as Lauren and Jeff, 60, prepare to say ‘I do’ in what is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about weddings of the year.

Set against the romantic backdrop of Venice, Italy, the celebration promises grandeur on a scale befitting the billionaire couple. Reports suggest the nuptials could cost anywhere between $15 million to $20 million, with an A-list guest list expected to descend on the historic city later this month.

© FilmMagic Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos

The festivities will reportedly take place near the famed Hotel Cipriani, with guests housed between the Cipriani and the equally exclusive Aman Venice. Jeff’s $500 million superyacht Koru will be moored nearby at San Basilio, the closest point it can reach due to the city’s delicate ecosystem, and is expected to serve as the couple’s home base for the weekend.

According to reports, Jeff and Lauren will be joined by their closest family members aboard the nine-bedroom yacht, while high-profile guests will settle into nearby luxury suites. Though official RSVPs remain under wraps, rumoured attendees include Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

A new chapter after love and heartbreak

Lauren, who is a mother of three, did not include any tributes to her ex-partners in her Father’s Day post, choosing instead to focus on her own dad and their close bond. Her children come from two previous relationships, son Nikko with ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez, and two younger children with her ex-husband, Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell.

Since going public with Jeff in 2019, the couple have become known for their philanthropy and mutual support, often appearing side-by-side at environmental summits, fashion galas, and high society functions. They became engaged in May 2023 and have since been spotted scouting wedding venues around the globe before settling on Venice as their chosen destination.

© Getty Images Lauren Sanchez looks so different today

Luxury meets love

Wedding experts have already weighed in on what the couple’s wedding might entail. Kunal Madan, CEO and founder of DressPreservation.com, and Zoe Burke from Hitched.co.uk estimate that the couple's big day could carry a price tag between $15 million to $20 million, factoring in the exclusivity of the location, the scale of the event, and the calibre of the guest list.

The logistics, too, are expected to be impressive. Street closures, heightened security, monitored airspace, and a strong police presence are all reportedly being arranged to ensure the event runs smoothly.