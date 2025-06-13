Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Late Queen's cousin Flora Vesterberg makes U-turn in silk mini dress and New Look heels
Flora Vesterberg attends the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo at Guards Polo Club on June 16, 2024 in Egham, England. © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Car

Princess Alexandra's granddaughter attended a special celebration on Thursday

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Alexandra of Kent's granddaughter Flora Vesterberg (née Ogilvy) has a signature style, namely defined by her incredibly elegant midi dresses. Every now and then, however, she steps out in something a little more daring.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, 30, switched out her midi dress and knee-high boots for something very different this week, and we are absolutely obsessed with the look.

Attending a celebration for Midsommar at the Swedish ambassador's residence on Thursday, Flora stepped out in the most beautiful all-white ensemble.

She opted for a brand-new bridal white silk mini dress from Maria de la Orden, which cinched at the waist and ruffled along the neckline, down the front and at the hem, and a matching clutch from Tusting.

Flora Vesterberg looked beautiful in a bridal white mini dress© Instagram
Flora Vesterberg looked beautiful in a bridal white mini dress

To accessorise, she brought along her trusty pair of light havana Prada sunglasses with a gradient lens, and a pair of open-toed heels from New Look.

Flora Vesterberg's mini skirt switch-ups

This isn't the first time this year that the British royal has gone for a midi dress instead of her usual longer pieces.

In January, the 30-year-old shared a photo to Instagram in which she could be seen in quite the daring tweed ensemble, with a modern touch.

Dialling the glamour up to 11, Flora wore an ensemble from Hill House in an incredibly deep midnight blue colour, featuring a subtle silver thread to break it up.

Her 'Valentina' jacket, which sells for £242 at recommended retail price, has a structured silhouette and hugs the figure. The piece has padded shoulders and is embellished with beautiful silver buttons.

Flora paired it with the matching high-waisted 'Hallie' mini skirt, which retails at £145, and a pair of knee-high boots from Margaux NY.

Flora Vesterberg posed in white dress in flower arch© Getty
Flora Vesterberg always wear royally-loved brands such as Self Portrait

The 'Edie' boots are made from a soft Italian suede and feature an almond-toed design: a go-to style for her.

To round off the ensemble, the art historian brought out delicate jewellery and wore her deep blonde shoulder-length hair mostly straight with a slight loose wave at the ends.

Flora, who is married to financier Timothy Vesterberg, typically goes for the brands loved by many British royals, including L.K. Bennett and Self-Portrait, mainly sticking to neutral tones.

