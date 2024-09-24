Amal Clooney is no stranger to a fabulous evening look though her public appearances aren't an everyday occurrence.

Topping the lot was a bridal look which fell second to only her designer gown worn on her wedding day to George Clooney on 27 September 2014, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!.

© Getty George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin sighting at Hotel Cipriani The day after her wedding the human rights lawyer, now 46, was spotted at her wedding venue Hotel Cipriani in Venice on the harbour and later on the Canal Grande looking serene in a bridal mini dress.

© Getty Amal's dress featured a dropped hem Amal's broderie anglaise mini dress featured long sleeves and a crew neckline. The star of the show was the garment's dipped hem and ballooned skirt which was adorned with coral and purple applique flowers.

© Getty George and Amal left the Aman Hotel by boat The Ocean's Eleven star's wife styled the leg-lengthening piece with a pair of holographic gold stilettos and a pair of oversized Prada sunnies.

Amal's bridal style © Getty Amal wore an incredible Stella McCartney look The happy couple were seen a day later during their civil wedding at Canal Grande, Venice’s only seven-star hotel, where Amal rocked a different look entirely. The barrister wore an off-white wide-leg pantsuit featuring a cropped crew-neck top with a navy band around the waist to match her floppy hat.

© Getty The pair arrived at the Palazzo Ca Farsetti in Venice The ensemble was designed by British fashion icon Stella McCartney. "Stella is a great talent. Her work is a reflection of herself: daring, instinctive, purposeful, ethical and fun," Amal told British Vogue in 2020. The brunette beauty also wore open-toe mules and an understated neutral clutch bag.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: George and Amal Clooney's Love Story

Stunning in stripes © Getty Amal wore stripes as she arrived at Piazzale Roma Two bridal looks didn't cut it for the A-lister's wife. Upon their arrival at Piazzale Roma, the Wolfs actor and the then-Miss Alamuddin boarded a taxi boat with the activist looking every bit a Hollywood star in a striped A-line dress with slingback heels.