Amal Clooney was a vision in rarely-seen bridal mini dress - with bold florals
George Clooney in black tie and Amal Clooney in lilac dress © Getty

Amal Clooney was a vision in bold floral bridal mini dress

The human rights lawyer married the Ocean's Eleven star in 2014

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Amal Clooney is no stranger to a fabulous evening look though her public appearances aren't an everyday occurrence. 

Topping the lot was a bridal look which fell second to only her designer gown worn on her wedding day to George Clooney on 27 September 2014, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!.

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin in white mini dress© Getty
George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin sighting at Hotel Cipriani

The day after her wedding the human rights lawyer, now 46, was spotted at her wedding venue Hotel Cipriani in Venice on the harbour and later on the Canal Grande looking serene in a bridal mini dress.

Amal clooney stepping onto boat© Getty
Amal's dress featured a dropped hem

Amal's broderie anglaise mini dress featured long sleeves and a crew neckline. The star of the show was the garment's dipped hem and ballooned skirt which was adorned with coral and purple applique flowers.

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin on boat© Getty
George and Amal left the Aman Hotel by boat

The Ocean's Eleven star's wife styled the leg-lengthening piece with a pair of holographic gold stilettos and a pair of oversized Prada sunnies.

Amal's bridal style

Amal wore an incredible Stella McCartney look© Getty
Amal wore an incredible Stella McCartney look

The happy couple were seen a day later during their civil wedding at Canal Grande, Venice’s only seven-star hotel, where Amal rocked a different look entirely. 

The barrister wore an off-white wide-leg pantsuit featuring a cropped crew-neck top with a navy band around the waist to match her floppy hat. 

The pair arriving at the Palazzo Ca Farsetti in Venice© Getty
The pair arrived at the Palazzo Ca Farsetti in Venice

The ensemble was designed by British fashion icon Stella McCartney. "Stella is a great talent. Her work is a reflection of herself: daring, instinctive, purposeful, ethical and fun," Amal told British Vogue in 2020. 

The brunette beauty also wore open-toe mules and an understated neutral clutch bag.

Stunning in stripes

Amal wearing stripes walking with george© Getty
Amal wore stripes as she arrived at Piazzale Roma

Two bridal looks didn't cut it for the A-lister's wife. Upon their arrival at Piazzale Roma, the Wolfs actor and the then-Miss Alamuddin boarded a taxi boat with the activist looking every bit a Hollywood star in a striped A-line dress with slingback heels.

Her bespoke bridal gown

george and amal clooney wedding cover© HELLO!
HELLO! exclusively covered Amal and George's wedding

Needless to say, the main sartorial event was the mother of two's custom Oscar De La Renta gown. The garment was entirely covered in ornate lace and featured a Bardot neckline.

