Amal Clooney is no stranger to a fabulous evening look though her public appearances aren't an everyday occurrence.
Topping the lot was a bridal look which fell second to only her designer gown worn on her wedding day to George Clooney on 27 September 2014, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!.
The day after her wedding the human rights lawyer, now 46, was spotted at her wedding venue Hotel Cipriani in Venice on the harbour and later on the Canal Grande looking serene in a bridal mini dress.
Amal's broderie anglaise mini dress featured long sleeves and a crew neckline. The star of the show was the garment's dipped hem and ballooned skirt which was adorned with coral and purple applique flowers.
The Ocean's Eleven star's wife styled the leg-lengthening piece with a pair of holographic gold stilettos and a pair of oversized Prada sunnies.
The ensemble was designed by British fashion icon Stella McCartney. "Stella is a great talent. Her work is a reflection of herself: daring, instinctive, purposeful, ethical and fun," Amal told British Vogue in 2020.
The brunette beauty also wore open-toe mules and an understated neutral clutch bag.
Stunning in stripes
Two bridal looks didn't cut it for the A-lister's wife. Upon their arrival at Piazzale Roma, the Wolfs actor and the then-Miss Alamuddin boarded a taxi boat with the activist looking every bit a Hollywood star in a striped A-line dress with slingback heels.