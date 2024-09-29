Beyoncé and Jay-Z cozy up together in dazzling new celebratory photos

Beyoncé is celebrating the launch of her new whiskey, SirDavis, in absolute style, sharing outtakes recently from a glamorous and almost blinding Parisian party.

The elegant soirée featured appearances from some of the singer's closest friends and family (including Kelly Rowland), and by her side through it all was none other than her husband Jay-Z.

The singer, 43, shared new photos from the dazzling affair on social media, including photos in her drop-dead gorgeous plunging gold gown and curled bleached blonde bob.

The rapper, 54, looked equally as striking in a satin blue suit with a matching waistcoat and a white button down, plus a sequined gold star lapel on his blazer to match his wife's gown and the general color scheme.

The couple were seen together in several snaps from the night, giggling together while playing host to their many guests at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée during Paris Fashion Week.

In other photos, Beyoncé sported SirDavis' insignia in the form of nail art, flashed some of the bottles of the whiskey, and posed with chefs at the hotel after the dinner.

Jay-Z was right by Beyoncé's side for her SirDavis launch party

The launch of SirDavis is a meaningful one for the "Crazy in Love" hitmaker, the name of which comes from her paternal great-grandfather Davis Hogue, who was a moonshiner in the American South during the Prohibition era.

Per the official SirDavis website, its story reads: "Whisky has been Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's drink of choice for years, attracted not only by its sophisticated taste, but also by the inherent sense of strength and confidence it inspires."

The Parisian affair was held at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée during Paris Fashion Week

"Mrs. Knowles-Carter sought out Moët Hennessy and renowned Master Distiller, Dr. Bill Lumsden, to help craft a one-of-a kind flavor profile that reflected her whisky ideals."

The story dives further into how her great-grandfather was involved. "She came to uncover that her paternal great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, had been a successful moonshiner in the American South during Prohibition and would stash his bottles in the empty knots of cedar trees on his farm for friends and kin to find and enjoy."

The couple played host to their many celebrity guests

"She quickly understood why her own love for whisky ran so deep. Her affinity for whisky was fated and SirDavis was born. Four generations from when Davis Hogue made whisky on his land, his legacy is honored."Beyoncé added her own statement, saying: "I've always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling."

In a recent conversation with GQ, she expanded upon her love for whiskey, adding: "I’ll never forget the first day I had whiskey. It spoke to me nice. I remember thinking, 'Why have I never had this before?' It was strong and warm, just the right amount of challenge. I loved the process, the ritual of it."

"Then I got into vintage Japanese whiskey and started doing tastings. It opened up a whole new world. I love everything about whiskey. The color, the smell, the way it dances in the glass.… And I love the stories that come with it. Every bottle has a history."