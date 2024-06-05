BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt facing bankruptcy battle – report

BBC Breakfast star Charlie Stayt and his wife Anne Breckell are reportedly facing bankruptcy and have been served with a notice from HMRC.

After filing their company's accounts in December, the couple have found themselves £6,409 in debt. Stayt Accounts lists both Charlie and Anne as directors for the company, with the business being listed as a television programming and broadcasting activities.

The presenter and his wife were reportedly served a bankruptcy notice on Monday. The pair currently live in a Twickenham-based home, which is worth £2.3 million.

The BBC have declined to comment on the reports, saying that they are a "personal matter" for the 61-year-old.

© Getty The presenter is reportedly facing bankruptcy

Charlie is believed to earn between £190,000 to £195,000 a year from his Breakfast role and he joined the daytime TV show back in 2006.

The presenter is known for his great on-screen chemistry with his co-host Naga Munchetty, with the pair often poking fun at each other during reports. Charlie was originally a relief presenter for the show, but now fronts coverage from Thursday to Saturday.

© BBC Charlie joined BBC Breakfast in 2006

Speaking about how he copes with the early starts, Charlie previously told RadioTimes.com: "I refuse to snooze. As soon as the alarm goes off, I am up. The other thing is, I embrace the siesta. It’' become a big thing for me. I sort of sit down in the afternoon and consciously do nothing. No snooze and have a siesta, that's the formula."

The veteran journalist started his career at ITN before joining Five News, where he reported on major events like the millennium celebrations and the 9/11 attacks.

© Getty The presenter has had a stellar career

Charlie and Anne married in 1995 and the pair have welcomed two now adult children. Their eldest is Phoebe Senara, who was born in 1997, and their youngest is Jake Hamilton, who was born in 2000.

Charlie usually makes the journey from London to Salford to appear on the show, but last month he presented from London as he fronted coverage of the announcement of the general election outside of Downing Street.

© BBC Charlie recently presented from outside Downing Street

Opening the programme from outside Number 10, Charlie said: "Good morning, welcome to BBC Breakfast with me Charlie Stayt in Downing Street and Nina Warhurst in Salford. The election campaign begins, voters in the UK will go to the polls to decide who will occupy the building behind me, Number 10 Downing Street."

