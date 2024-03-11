Radiant Jools Oliver reveals intimate unseen wedding photos with daughter Poppy

Jools Oliver was one of many mums across the UK who was showered with love by her children on Mother's Day.

The mother-of-five, who is married to Jamie Oliver, was tagged in several sweet family photos in honour of the holiday on Sunday – some of which shared behind-the-scenes glimpses inside her vow renewal.

© Instagram Jools Oliver's bridesmaids helped her get ready for her vow renewal with Jamie Oliver

Poppy, Jools and Jamie's eldest daughter, and her sister Daisy were pictured in white bridesmaid dresses with flutter sleeves and floor-length skirts as they helped their mother with her bridal beauty ahead of the ceremony in the Maldives.

Wrapped in a white towel, Jools looked radiant with natural makeup in the mirror selfie as Daisy wound a strand of her chocolate brown hair around a curler. The front section had been parted at the middle and pulled into a half updo, while the finished result was tumbling curls that cascaded past her shoulders and finished with a white bow.

Jools added a bohemian off-the-shoulder wedding dress complete with a gorgeous, ruffled design and a high leg slit, accessorising with pearl drop earrings and choosing to go barefoot on the beach. Meanwhile, Jamie was a suave groom in a powder blue Paul Smith suit which he originally wore on their first wedding day in June 2000.

In a late 20th wedding anniversary celebration, Jools and Jamie exchanged vows for a second time in April 2023, choosing to celebrate alongside their five children: Poppy, 21, Daisy, 19, Petal, 14, Buddy, 12, and River, six.

"Morning all, me & @joolsoliver got married again! Yep After 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest," Jamie explained to Instagram fans.

© Getty The couple wanted to celebrate their vow renewal with their five children

"It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together. It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very private apart from the paparazzi at the village church we thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter."

"We've always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing!" he continued.

Jamie and Jools got married in Essex in 2000

The celebrity chef later revealed on The Graham Norton Show that his wife Jools was the one driving their "very romantic" second wedding, which they had originally planned for 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

He explained: "It was my wife’s idea and I thought I’d go along with it. Saying the vows a second time around actually meant something more – you’ve earned it rather than just saying it, and I loved it. It was actually a very nice thing to do, very romantic, and I ended up enjoying it more than anyone else."

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's family life with wife Jools and five children

The childhood sweethearts met aged 17 and got married on 24 June 2000 following an eight-year relationship. They gathered friends and family for a ceremony at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex before hosting a reception in a marquee at Jamie's parents Trevor and Sally's house.

Jools looked stunning in a strapless ivory Neil Cunningham wedding dress, ivory Jimmy Choo court shoes and a lace veil, with her hair styled down in loose waves.

LOOK: Jamie and Jools Oliver's family of seven: 13 of the absolute sweetest snaps