Why Jamie Oliver and wife Jools may shun 23rd wedding anniversary

Jamie and Jools Oliver have been married for an impressive 23 years, but this year could be the first time they choose not to celebrate their anniversary.

Following an eight-year relationship, the mother-of-five and the celebrity chef got married on 24 June 2000 at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex. To mark their milestone tenth anniversary, they hosted another big party with friends and family, even choosing to recycle their original wedding outfits.

Jamie and Jools got married in Essex in 2000

While the loved-up couple have posted gushing tributes to one another on social media and shared throwback wedding photos to mark their special day since then, it's possible that Jamie and Jools may miss the date this year following their vow renewal.

The couple jetted to the Maldives with their five kids Poppy, 21, Daisy, 20, Petal, 14, Buddy, 12, and River, six, to exchange vows once again in April 2023 – which Jamie later admitted was even more meaningful than the first time.

The couple often share gushing tributes on their anniversary

"Yep After 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest. It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together," he wrote next to a series of photos of their romantic beachside ceremony.

He also explained to BBC Breakfast hosts Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty: "I wanted to do it on the 20-year anniversary, which was three years ago. Covid obviously put an end to that, and I just felt that with the kids leaving school and going to university – I have got two in Leeds at uni – it was just a nice moment to let them know that their parents are tight and we love them.

Jamie and Jools shared their second wedding with their five kids

“I know it sounds… Maybe some people are into it and some people are not. But I have to say the vows second time round are much better because it is like you have earned what they mean. Everything they say you have done, felt – good, bad, ugly. And there you are 23 years later going, 'Oh my God, we did it'. Now part two."

© Jeff Spicer The couple have been married for 23 years

Jools was a beach babe in a flowing full-length wedding dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a front split. To combat the windy beach weather, she styled her brunette hair into a half-updo with a tulle bow – a more relaxed outfit than the strapless column wedding dress by Neil Cunningham she wore in 2000.

Jamie served up a dose of nostalgia, fishing his pale blue Paul Smith suit out of his wardrobe 23 years after he first wore it. He swapped his original pink shirt for a classic white one and ditched the snakeskin brogues for bare feet in the sand.

