Inside Jeff Bezos and Lauren's lavish Venice wedding: From private garden nuptials to first glimpse of flowers

Jeff Bezos' upcoming wedding to journalist Lauren Sanchez has been one of the most anticipated events in the pop-culture calendar.

The lavish three-day celebrations, which are set to take place later this week in Venice, will see an epic lineup of stars descend on the 'city of canals' to see the couple tie the knot.

While the stage is being set for their big day, HELLO! has been on the ground in Italy to find out all we can about the multi-million dollar nuptials - and here is everything we know so far.

Following in George Clooney's footsteps

Jeff certainly isn't the first to flock to 'the floating city' to say 'I do'. Stars such as Elton John and Selma Hayek both chose the quaint cobblestone streets as the perfect setting for their respective wedding days, but the billionaire is taking a leaf out of the book of one famous face in particular.

George Clooney, who wed his wife Amal in Venice in 2014 exclusively covered by HELLO!, hired out one of the most glamorous hotels in all of Venice for his big day. The venue in question was the Aman Hotel.

© Getty Images Jeff has hired out the Aman Hotel for his closest friends and family

While the luxurious location, which is only accessible at the front via gondola, played host to the actor's wedding ceremony, Jeff has hired out the famous hotel for his closest friends and family to stay for the duration of the three-day celebration.

Despite the reports the couple will be having 200 guests on their big day, the Aman only has 24 rooms, with only 48 spaces, meaning it will only be the couple's inner circle staying at the quintessentially Venitian property.

Think intricate fresco ceilings, delicious traditional Italian food and a candlelit stone staircase that would give Hogwarts a run for its money and you're about half-way to understanding the decadence of the Aman.

Ultra-private vows

Meanwhile, HELLO! understands Jeff and Lauren's wedding ceremony will be taking place on the private island of San Giorgio in a private church featured within the famous gardens away from public access.

While I wasn't allowed to go through to the private church or garden, I got to take a look around the rest of the grounds as it was being transformed for the wedding of the year.

As well as the private areas, the grounds feature a decadent labyrinth garden, a state of the art library and a 'monks garden'. As I stepped through the stone pillars, a beautiful operatic soprano voice echoed around the grounds.

It hasn't been confirmed what music will be used for the ceremony, but it appears a crystal clear vocal solo could be on the cards for the billionaire nuptials.

The grounds feature a Labrynth garden

What's the color scheme?

Details of the big day have been kept well and truly under wraps but while enjoying a coffee on the private island - which was adorned with private yachts - I saw people who appeared arriving on with what appeared to be supplies for the big day, one of which was a box of beautiful flowers.

The only way to get to the island is by water taxi

The color scheme of the flora was white and orange peppered with green and purple, creating a wild-flower aesthetic. It isn't clear during which part of the three-day celebrations the elegant blooms will be featured in but they were being carried towards where we believe the wedding to be taking place.

Other billionaire details

Other details of the preparations included crates of drinks being delivered and what appeared to be around 20 security guards doing a tour around the perimeter of San Giorgio likely so they can secure the the grounds from every angle on Jeff and Lauren's special day.

© HELLO! The private island is a hotspot for lavish yachts

Stay tuned for more updates on the Bezos wedding!