Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez reveals his surprise response to wedding, talks 'shared' billion-dollar wealth

Lauren Sánchez is ready to drop the Sánchez and become Mrs. Lauren Bezos, but she won't be walking down the aisle just yet.

The former entertainment reporter has been engaged to Jeff Bezos since May, and their life together has only become more of a whirlwind since then, leaving little time to plan their wedding celebrations.

The two have admittedly not started planning – and the Amazon founder has no issue admitting he doesn't plan on getting involved – but the budding philanthropist did just share an update.

Appearing on the cover of Vogue's December issue, Lauren opened up about life as the soon-to-be Mrs. Bezos, and the weight of marrying the third richest man in the world.

Addressing the moment it finally becomes official, she said: "We're still thinking about the wedding," adding: "What it's going to be. Is it going to be big?"

"We don't know yet," she went on, maintaining: "We've only been engaged five months!" before recalling blacking out "a bit" when she found her engagement ring under a pillow while the two were embarking on a summer aboard their yacht.

"Once I get a minute, I'll slow down," she noted about the wedding process, though maintaining her excitement, she said: "I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."

As for Jeff? "Oh, God, no," he said of whether he'll be involved in the wedding planning, adding: "Do I look that dumb?"

© Getty Jeff and Lauren started dating in 2019

Meanwhile, his fiancée is considerate about both the plethora of designers she has to choose from for her wedding dress – "There's so many incredible designers!" she exclaimed – and the responsibilities she'll take on as Mrs. Bezos.

Though her billionaire soon-to-be husband left his role as Amazon CEO in 2021 – he remains as executive chair – she maintained: "There is no slowing him down. He works all the time."

© Getty Lauren's ring is worth in the region of $2.5 million

"I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that," she added of marrying into Jeff's $161.3 billion net worth, and declared: "I take those opportunities very seriously. We always look at each other and go, 'We're the team.' So everything's shared."

And she's not waiting to become Mrs. Bezos to spring into action; for the last several years – Jeff and Lauren have been dating since 2019 – Lauren has been helping run the Bezos Earth Fund, which has committed $10 billion to exploring climate change solutions.

© Getty The couple's Earth Fund was recently honored at the ICCF U.S. Congressional International Conservation Leadership Awards Dinner

"She's involved in the nitty-­gritty," said Earth Fund president and CEO Andrew Steer, as Lauren noted: "It's not about just giving the money away. It's about being involved."

"I think Jeff and I really are focusing on the long-term commitment to climate, and we're extremely optimistic about it. Ten billion is just the beginning," she continued, declaring: "This is the most important work I've ever done, ever."

