Beyoncé's nephew Julez Smith, 19, looks just like his rarely-seen father

Beyoncé's nephew Daniel Julez Smith Jr. was the image of his father, Daniel, in a photo shared by his grandmother, Tina Knowles, on Father's Day.

The 19-year-old, who made his runway debut earlier this year at New York Fashion Week, is known simply as 'Julez' and is the only son of Tina's youngest daughter, Solange Knowles, and her ex-husband, who is rarely seen in the public eye.

Taking to Instagram, Tina, 70, shared a side-by-side photo of her grandson and his father to demonstrate the strong resemblance.

© Cindy Ord/MG24 Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. attends The 2024 Met Gala

The mother of Solange and Beyoncé wrote in the caption: "These two are twinning! Julez and his dad Daniel at the same age.

"Happy Father's Day to you Daniel, a dad [who] gives his son so much love and support."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one person writing: "Jules got the Knowles eyes. Everything else is dad!" Another said: "Solange's genes fought back a little bit lol… he looks like both but most of that is his dad… either way he's a handsome young man."

The Knowles grandchildren

Tina is often vocal about how proud she is of her grandchildren. In addition to Julez, she is a grandmother to Beyoncé's three children, Blue Ivy Carter, 12, and six-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, whom she shares with husband Jay Z.

The businesswoman also considers herself a grandmother to Kelly Rowland's two sons, Titan, aged nine, and Noah, three. Kelly shares her sons with her husband Tim Weatherspoon and Tina even shared a Father's Day post referencing Tim on Instagram.

The snap showed Tim sitting alongside Jay Z, while Tina said: "To my two son-in-laws. Two of the best dads to do it. I am so blessed to see you both in action with my grandbabies. Happy Father's Day @timspoon and Jay."

© Nicholas Hunt Julez's mother Solange with her sister, Beyonce

Solange was married to Julez's dad Daniel from 2004 until their split in 2007. The Cranes in the Sky singer was then married to music video director Alan Ferguson from 2014 until 2020.

Confirming their split in 2020, the mother-of-one said in part: "[Eleven] years ago I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. Early this year we separated and parted ways."

© Getty Images Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018

Tina Knowles' on being a grandmother

Meanwhile, Tina opened up about how "creative" her grandkids are in an appearance on the Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna.

Asked by co-anchor Hoda Kotb about being a grandmother, she said: "It's the best," before joking: "I mean with grandkids you don't have the pressure of taking responsibility for how they turn out, so you get to just indulge them and let them have noisy toys that drive their parents [crazy]."

© Kevin Winter Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy

She added: "It's just the best, they are the best, my grandkids are all super creative and I just love them to death."

Speaking about any of them following in their famous parents' footsteps, Tina added: "They're all super – they're great artists, visual artists, and very smart so, we don't know what's going to happen," and emphasized: "Whatever they want to do we just want to support them."