Katy Perry's $400k 'whimsical' engagement ring amid rumoured split from fiancé Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry's $400k 'whimsical' engagement ring amid rumoured split from fiancé Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on the red carpet at the venice film festival© Getty

Katy Perry's missing $400k 'extraordinary' engagement ring from Orlando Bloom

The 'Firework' singer is said to have split from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
35 minutes ago
Katy Perry is rumoured to have split from her fiancé Orlando Bloom, amid the singer's world tour. Earlier this week, the 'Firework' singer took to Instagram to share a video where she was seen feeding a kangaroo during the Australian leg of her tour – and she wasn't wearing her engagement ring.

Katy's engagement ring, which Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando presented her with when he proposed on Valentine's Day in 2019, remains one of the most outstanding celebrity engagement rings of the last decade.

"It was very sweet," Katy told Jimmy Fallon of her engagement. "It was Valentine's Day … we went to dinner, and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter.

Katy perry and orlando bloom corner of face with ring in view© Instagram
Katy's ring is incredible

"We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] — my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well."

Now, jewellery designer Sophia Perez offers her insights on Katy's incredible ring we so rarely see in public.

What is Katy's ring made of?

Sophia tells us that the beauty of Katy's ring is owed to the impeccable stone and metals used. "Katy Perry’s engagement ring from Orlando Bloom is nothing short of extraordinary. The design features a vivid pink centre stone - likely a rare pink sapphire or ruby - surrounded by eight white diamonds arranged in a floral halo, creating a romantic and whimsical bloom-like effect," she explains.

Katy's ring features a large pink stone on her hand© Instagram
Katy's ring features a large pink stone

"The pink centre stone is a bold, joyful choice and beautifully complements Katy’s vibrant personality. The petal-like diamond setting adds softness and elegance, making the entire piece feel both luxurious and deeply sentimental."

How much is Katy's ring worth?

A ring like Katy's comes at a price, and with an estimated net worth of $40 million, Orlando's token of love was never going to be small.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images
Katy's ring is said to be worth $400,000

"Judging by the quality of the stones and the intricacy of the design, this ring is likely custom-made with exceptional craftsmanship," Sophia reveals. "If the central gem is a high-quality, untreated pink sapphire or Burmese ruby, the ring’s estimated value would fall between $300,000 and $400,000."

Why is Katy's ring so special?

katy perry and orlando bloom© Mike Coppola
The couple met in 2016

Katy's ring is unusual and, due to its bespoke nature, symbolises Orlando's affection for his partner, whom he met at a Golden Globe Awards after-party in January 2016.

DISCOVER: Orlando Bloom admits he's 'very emotional' as he leans on surprising companion for support

"It’s a stunning piece - timeless, romantic, and full of character," the jewellery expert says. "The kind of ring that clearly holds meaning beyond its sparkle."

