Orlando Bloom admits he's 'very emotional' as he leans on surprising companion for support

Orlando Bloom may have just added fuel to rumors that his relationship with Katy Perry is in trouble after he admitted he is currently "very emotional".

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 48, made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, and he was accompanied by a surprising guest.

Emotional support

Orlando was joined by his dog, a teacup poodle named Biggie Smalls, whom he adopted 10 months ago.

When asked by Jimmy if he brings his dog "everywhere", Orlando quipped that Biggie Smalls has become his "emotional support animal".

© The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Orlando called Biggie Smalls his 'emotional support animal'

"He's a real emotional support animal because I'm very emotional right now," he jokingly said as he cuddled up to the pooch.

According to recent reports, Orlando and Katy, who are parents to daughter Daisy Dove, are on rocky ground and are waiting until her tour is over before they split.

The singer is currently embarking on her Lifetimes Tour, which began on April 23 and is due to finish on December 7. She is currently in Australia with their daughter, while Orlando is in New York City for the Tribeca Festival.

© Getty Images Orlando and Katy's relationship is reportedly on the rocks

Katy and Orlando met at a Golden Globes party in 2016, and they bonded over fast food.

"I ordered some In-N-Out burgers to an award show, and he stole one off of my table," she said on the Kyle and Jackie O Show last September.

"And I was like, 'That's interesting. You're interesting. Hello. Don't take my burger but take my burger.'"

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando met in 2016

They immediately began dating before calling it quits the following year. They reunited after a year apart and announced their engagement in 2019. They welcomed Daisy in 2020.

Explaining the reason for their breakup on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Katy said: "I mean, he was [in it], in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions.

"I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, 'I can't do this anymore, I need to swim in a different pond.' But I had yet to do a lot of some real work."

© X Orlando and Katy share daughter Daisy Dove

During their split, Orlando went to the famed week-long intensive therapy retreat at The Hoffman Institute, which changed the course of their relationship.

"He went there, and then he came back, and he wasn't playing this cat-mouse game anymore with me," she explained.

Katy admitted that she was "used to the push-pull" of their relationship that would often result in a "dopamine hit" from "playing games".

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando got engaged in 2019

However, she soon followed in Orlando's footsteps and attended the Hoffman Institute, which "saved my life".

"I had a really tough year, and I finally went to Hoffman towards the end of that year that we were separated, and then I got the tools and spoke the same language, and it changed my life," she said.

"It saved my life," Katy added. "I would be dead without it. I would not be on this planet without that process – and meditation."