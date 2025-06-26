George Stephanopoulos finally reveals where he is during GMA absence — and fans have a lot to say

George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth shared where he's been hiding out during his temporary Good Morning America absence.

Looks like the GMA host is enjoying some much-deserved rest and recharge, alongside Ali. Ali posted an adorable picture of herself laying on George's lap and reading, as he's relaxing on the couch and taking a break from his early morning call times for the show.

She wrote in the caption: "A momentary reprieve," but it seems they weren't alone. Law and Order actress Mariska Hargitay joined in on the comments and jokingly wrote: "Why did you crop me out?"

© Instagram Ali posted a picture of the couple recharging together

Ali comedically responded: "You were in curler and face cream. I was doing you a favor." Mariska also commented a second time to add: "These are some of my favorite memories [that] we made together," and Ali replied: "Right?"

Ali recently showed Mariska support at her movie screening of My Mom Jayne, which Ali wrote on Instagram, was "directed by [her] sister in life, Mariska."

© Instagram The couple loves to enjoy walks in the park

The comedian added in her caption that the documentary was nothing short of amazing and she was in awe of her best friend. She added: "It is a triumph! A look at family, healing, secrets, love, betrayal and a journey of a daughter understanding who she is and where she is from. I could not be more proud of Mariska as a human, director and someone who has created a film with points of connection for everyone that sees it!"

Both Ali and George make sure to prioritize their rest, given their busy schedules. The two often enjoy walks in Central Park during their regular weekly downtime.

© Instagram The duo now eats at 5:30pm as empty nesters

Ali posted a picture of the two sitting on the bench, alongside their dog, as George was seen letting out a laugh while Ali embraced him.

GMA co-host Robin Roberts lovingly commented: "Love how you make George smile like that! Truly couple goals," with a heart emoji. A second post of the couple enjoying a walk, simply, yet adorably read: "Thursday in the park with George!"

Looks like the pairs that recharge together, stay together, and being that the duo has been married for 24 years, one can assume that may be one of their secrets to a happy and long marriage.

© Instagram The duo have been married for over two decades

Since becoming empty nesters, the two have been spending more one-on-one time together, which means, they've also been adapting to new routines, such as their dinner time.

Ali posted a selfie of the two enjoying a meal at home and she captioned it: "Yes. We are now eating dinner at 5:30pm. We used to eat at this time when we had babies. But then the babies went to college. And somehow (George) we've gone back to 5:30pm, but can I confess something? I kinda love it!"

Last month, their daughter Elliott graduated from Brown University, and the doting parents were all smiles, while posing alongside their grown-up daughter in her cap and gown, while holding her diploma.