Robin Roberts and Amber Laign are approaching their second wedding anniversary later this year, and will also mark two decades as a couple in July.

The Good Morning America anchor, 64, was set up on a blind date with the nutritionist and therapist back in July 2005, and sparks flew. Robin went public with the relationship in December 2013, when she proudly revealed her sexual orientation for the first time.

In September 2023, the pair finally tied the knot in front of their loved ones (including many members of the ABC News family) at their home in Connecticut, and it looks like their time together has been filled with love.

© Getty Images The couple stepped out at the opening night of "Call Me Izzy" on Broadway

"We've been married… it will be two years coming up," Robin shared with People at the opening night of Jean Smart's Call Me Izzy on Broadway, elaborating on how the pair are hoping to spend their two-year anniversary.

"We're [actually going] to Rwanda," she told the publication. "Because we wanted to celebrate that way, because our time together has been an adventure. And we thought what better way than to be with the gorillas… in Rwanda?"

Amber gave her own advice on what she believes to be the secret sauce to their relationship: "We keep it fresh. You've got to keep it fresh, have our little date nights. We're on a little date night tonight."

© Getty Images "We keep it fresh. You've got to keep it fresh, have our little date nights."

As for their perfect date nights, Amber opined: "A favorite restaurant at our neighborhood. We always just support local."

Robin added her own thought to the mix, citing the need for communication, continuing: "But also, I will say — and we're going to be honest — we've had peaks and valleys," while clarifying: "Many more peaks than valleys."

The GMA anchor also explained that "not seeing each other through the lens of your childhood" was key, explaining: "Because everything goes back to when you were younger. And so, we had to respect that we had different upbringings. It was really very helpful. Once we made that breakthrough. It really did help."

© Getty Images Robin and Amber will celebrate 20 years together this July, and two years of marriage in September

On their 15th anniversary in 2020, Amber tenderly recalled their early days on social media, writing: "15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel…twice."

"Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner. We had a second date soon after and I couldn't believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other's lives sipping lychee and apple martinis."

© Instagram "15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel…twice."

"You left for Tahiti the following day and during that time apart I grew this feeling inside of me that still, is very present today…butterflies," she remembered. "Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life."

"You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through. Beautiful…absolutely beautiful. I love you with all my heart….boo boo."