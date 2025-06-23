George Stephanopoulos pays heartfelt tribute online as he continues absence on GMA

George Stephanopoulos has been missing from Good Morning America for the past few days, although his absence is yet to be addressed on the show.

The ABC star is no doubt enjoying some time with his family, but work is never far from his mind.

On Monday, The Situation Room author took to Instagram to make a rare personal post, paying tribute to his former co-star and good friend, Barbara Walters, ahead of her documentary, Tell Me Everything, on the day of its release.

© GC Images George Stephanopoulos was absent from GMA again on Monday

He shared several photos of them together sitting at the Good Morning America desk over the years, alongside the caption: "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything is a brilliant documentary - capturing a singular life. Make sure you check it out. It's out today, streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus. #GMA50 #BarbaraWaltersTellMeEverything."

George wasn't the only anchor missing from GMA on Monday's show either, as Michael Strahan was also absent.

© ABC Robin Roberts was joined by Whit Johnson and Rebecca Jarvis

Robin Roberts held the fort, along with regular GMA anchors Whit Johnson and Rebecca Jarvis, who often fill in for the hosts when they are off.

The GMA anchors - along with the rest of the stars on ABC - are getting used to a new commute, following the network's studio move. GMA said goodbye to their iconic Times Square building at the start of June, and have now moved into their new studio in Hudson Square.

George paid tribute to Barbara Walters on social media during his absence from GMA

Monday June 16 marked the first day on the show, and the anchors made sure to take viewers along for the ride. Robin said: "It's a big day, welcome to our new home," as George later added: "New day, new week, new home," and Michael then quipped: "It's a beautiful location in the city."

The View was among the first of ABC's shows to move into their new 22-story building, the Robert A. Iger building, which opened last year after construction began around 2019.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark also recently moved in, and during the daytime show ahead of the move, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared further details of the space, which sits on an entire city block and boasts 22 stories, with their show filmed on the 10th floor.

© Disney General Entertainment Con George Stephanopoulos and Barbara Walters on GMA

7 Hudson Square houses more than 5000 Disney and ABC employees, with Mark mentioning that some of the amenities include outdoor terraces, wellness centers, screening rooms, reading rooms, a bike room, showering facilities and nursing stations.

GMA, meanwhile, first started broadcasting from Times Square in 1999, with the studio's very first guest being Serena Williams. George loves his job and in 2022, along with co-star Robin, the pair became the longest-running TV duo, having marked 13 years working together.

Michael, meanwhile, joined the show in 2016. It's a family affair for George too, whose wife Ali Wentworth has appeared on the show multiple times, while his daughter Elliott, 22, did some work experience with the production team in 2024.