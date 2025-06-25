George Stephanopoulos' wife shares fresh update during star's unexplained GMA absence

George Stephanopoulos is a much-loved anchor on GMA, and over the past few days he's been noticeably absent from the long-running show.

George's time off hasn't been explained on the program, but instead Whit Johnson has been keeping his seat warm.

Rebecca Jarvis has also been subbing on the show, as Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts have also taken a few days off intermittently now that summer has finally arrived.

© instagram George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth shared an update from what looked to be a vacation during the star's time off GMA

George looks to be on vacation with his wife Ali Wentworth, who shared a stunning new photo of herself relaxing in what looked to be a holiday home on social media.

Taking to Instagram on June 24, the comedy star posted a picture of herself sitting at the table with a cup of coffee while working on her laptop.

© ABC George Stephanopoulos has been subbed by Whit Johnson for the past few days on GMA

A white exposed brick wall with a white fireplace was visible behind her. Fans were fixated on the large wall print behind her, which featured a painting of a woman sitting at a round table.

George and Ali are no doubt enjoying some quality time together and likely with their two daughters too. Their firstborn, Elliott, recently graduated from Brown University, while their youngest, Harper, has just completed her second year at Vanderbilt University.

© Instagram George with his wife Ali Wentworth

George and Ali are no doubt delighted to have their daughters home for the summer. The family are incredibly close and were all there to watch Elliott graduate at the end of May.

Ali shared several photos from the special day on social media, and wrote in the caption: "She did it! Happy graduation to an incredible human being who has her father’s brain and my legs. And if it was the other way around- she'd be screwed. Proud parents! All our children deserve an education!"

George and Ali are empty nesters

It's thought that Elliott will pursue a career in media, having previously done work experience on GMA with her dad backstage.

Giving an insight into the family dynamics, George previously opened up about having his girls home for the summer back in 2024.

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark, he told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos:"They're home, our oldest daughter Elliott, she was also in London this semester, she just got back."

© Getty Images George and Ali with their daughters

George continued: "Our youngest daughter Harper just finished her first year at Vanderbilt, so we had empty nesting for the first time," before noting: "We were really apprehensive about it."

He explained: "Because we had kids right when we got married, so this was the first time we were alone together in the house," but maintained: "It was pretty great." On how life has changed at home now it's just him and Ali most of the time, George said: "We did start having dinner earlier, 5:30pm, given my schedule, watched a lot of TV."