Ali Wentworth holds hands with 'second husband' in stunning waterside photo

Ali Wentworth has been married to George Stephanopoulos for almost 22 years – but on Tuesday she marked a special celebration with her "second husband" instead.

The Go Ask Ali podcaster is currently enjoying a vacation at her Hamptons home and took time out of her day to mark her close friend, Jess Cagle's birthday with a beautiful photo of the duo holding hands. In the photo, Ali and Jess – who is an entertainment journalist – are walking by a waterfront with big grins on their faces. Ali looked beautiful in a floaty white dress as she held onto Jess' hand, who looked dapper in cream pants and a blue shirt.

WATCH: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

Captioning the snap, she penned: "Happy birthday to @mtjesscagle my 2nd husband and the only person that can revert me back to a giggling 12 year old!" She also shared a second photo of the duo on a boat with another male friend.

Ali and Jess appear to have been friends for years and no doubt met through work as Jess is a prominent journalist who served as editor-in-chief at People magazine, Entertainment Weekly, as well as TV appearances on Today and GMA.

Ali has been keeping her followers updated on her vacation and recently shared a photo of herself getting ready for a clam contest. Wearing a zip-up wetsuit, with a blue and white bathing towel wrapped around her waist, Ali posed with a large clam in the backyard of her Hamptons home.

© Instagram Ali Wentworth celebrated her 'second husband' Jess Cagle's birthday

"Prep has started for the biggest clam contest in September. Looking for a 2 pounder…" she captioned the photo. Fans were quick to remark on the fun post, with one writing: "I believe in you!" while another wrote: "You've got this!" A third added: "Wow! So impressed."

Ali and George have a gorgeous apartment in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, as well as their vacation home in the Hamptons where they spend the summer months.

© Noam Galai Ali and George will have been married 22 years this November

The couple previously listed their property for $5.995 million back in February 2018, but decided to take it off the market. The house boasts five bedrooms, and six-and-a-half bathrooms, along with a media room, games room, and basement, complete with 1,000 bottles of wine!

The garden, meanwhile, features a swimming pool and tennis courts. What's more, the property is located within walking distance of the beach, making it the ideal getaway.

© Instagram George and Ali enjoyed a moonlit walk in The Hamptons

The couple is making the most of their family vacation as when they return to Manhattan, they will see a big shift in their living arrangements.

The author will soon be an empty nester when her youngest daughter Harper, 17, flies the nest to attend college in September. She recently posted a photo of some shoes spread out across the floor in the hallway of her home, reflecting on the fact that soon this sight would be a distant memory.

Ali Wentworth and her daughters

"My youngest is about to embark on her college journey. So I savor every last minute with the sounds of my kids laughter and the spots of sticky ice cream on the counter," she wrote.

Ali has been incredibly open about the sadness she feels from her daughters leaving home. When her oldest, Elliott, 20, moved out of the family home back in 2021, she admitted that she was "distraught" and that the change left her feeling incredibly emotional.

