Inside Dennis Rodman's complicated relationship with his Olympic athlete daughter

2024 Olympics fans have been eagerly watching Team US' soccer team, and one player in particular: Trinity Rodman, the 22-year-old who was the youngest player drafted into the NWSL.

Trinity is also the daughter of Dennis Rodman, the former NBA player who has become a controversial figure in recent years, endorsing both Donald Trump and Kanye West for President of the United States, and entering rehab several times for alcohol abuse.

Trinity has, however, been estranged from her father for several years, and the pair have a complicated relationship, one which began when the soccer player was just a child…

© Denise Truscello Dennis Rodman's children Dennis welcomed his eldest daughter Alexis while married to first wife Annie Bakes. They dated for five years and split in 1992 after 87 days of marriage. Dennis met Michelle Moyer in 1999 and they welcomed their son, Dennis Jr (known as DJ) in 2001 and their daughter Trinity a year later. They married in 2003 but in 2004 Michelle filed for divorce; they spent several years attempting to reconcile but it was officially dissolved in 2012.

© Scott Cunningham Dennis Rodman's legal troubles That same year, it was alleged that Dennis owed $860,376 in child and spousal support, and was given two months by the courts to pay it or face jail time. "In all honesty, Dennis, although a very sweet person, is an alcoholic," said Peggy Williams, his financial advisor at the time. "His sickness impacts his ability to get work."

© Unique Nicole Dennis Rodman scammed out of millions In 2016 it emerged that Peggy (real name Peggy Fulford) had scammed Dennis and many other famous men out of millions of dollars, with Dennis believing his child support payments had been going directly to Michelle. Instead, Peggy has been pocketing the money. She was sentenced to 10 years in 2018.

What has Trinity said about her dad? Trinity revealed in 2021 that she and her dad were not close, and that he did not "play a big role" in her life. Dennis had surprised her at a soccer game, and she shared a picture on social media of her hugging her father, but offering insight into their relationship, writing: "My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all and most people don’t know that."

"My dad, after YEARS, surprised me at a big game in my career, I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything," she said. "My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all and most people don’t know that, we don’t see eye to eye on many things. I go months if not years without his presence or communication." Trinity continued: "Being in the spotlight has been hard for us, him and me. We don’t have the best relationship, but at the end of the day he’s human. I'm human… he’s my dad, and I’m his little girl that will never change. I will improve and look forward to every day as I hope he does."

Is Trinity close to her dad Dennis? When Trinity was signed by the Washington Spirit at the age of 19, she began to take media requests, where she admitted she is often asked about her father: "He is my dad at end of the day and I don’t think it’s gonna go away, so I just answer the questions and then move on."

© Tony Quinn/ISI Photos She also told The Guardian that growing up with the last name Rodman "put a fire under me more than pulling me down". "I was more in the mindset of, rather than saying, ‘Oh, this is annoying, I don’t even have a name,’ I was more like, ‘Oh, I’ll show these people I am an individual and I’m going to develop in soccer like he did in basketball,’ so I think I’m more driven because of it."

© Jim Rogash What has Dennis said about being a dad? "I haven’t been a great father," he admitted, breaking down in tears, during his 2011 induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. "I wish I was a better father." He also praised then-wife Michelle, acknowledging that she has "been a mother and a father and I’ve been very much appreciative of what she’s done".

Is Trinity Rodman at the 2024 Olympics? Yes - Trinity was selected to play for the US women's soccer team at the 2024 Olympics. They will play Australia on July 31 at 10am PT/1pm ET in the group stages.



