Barbra Streisand and husband James Brolin's very 'different' sleeping arrangement revealed

Barbra Streisand and her husband James Brolin are proud night owls with a unique sleeping schedule. The couple prefers staying up late and waking up late, for a specific reason.

The iconic performer explained to People: "We go to bed very late, so I'm still in bed [at 2 p.m.]. We have a different schedule. We love the silence of the night."

This isn't the first time the pair has shared insight into their nighttime routine. James previously revealed to People that the secret to their long marriage of almost 30 years, is their "mattress."

© Getty Images The pair first met at their mutual friends' dinner party

He further explained: "The best investment we've ever made is our mattress, and don't misunderstand me. We're both lazy. We love to sleep late. We do a lot of our work on the phone, on paper, reading, right next to each other."

Given how booked and busy the pair is, it doesn't come as a surprise that they love indulging in a peaceful evening and waking up later in the day.

© FilmMagic The loving duo enjoy going to bed late and waking up late

Looks like the couple that shares a sleeping schedule together, stays together. The duo met in 1996 at a dinner party which their mutual friends organized. They hit it off and got married two years later.

The pair celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on July 1, 2025. They got wed on the same date as their first date.

© WireImage James explained that the secret to their long marriage is their "mattress"

The entertainer shared a sweet post to her social media, and she wrote: "We met on a blind date 29 years ago tonight and we married 27 years ago today. I love you honey B, xo," with a heart emoji.

Barbra recalled the pivotal moment that she first met her husband on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2021.

The singer gushed: "We were set up as a blind date and I was so shy that I came into the house, and I went downstairs to be with the children and play with them until I had to sit down at the table."

© Getty Images The pair recently celebrated their 27th anniversary

The entertainer admitted that at first sight, James wasn't her type. She jokingly explained: "I expected a guy with a brown beard and brown, wavy hair, like a mountain man, and I saw a guy that had all his hair cut off, no beard."

Despite being shy, Barbra bluntly and hilariously shared her true thoughts with James. She recalled: "I walked by him. I put my hand through his hair and said, 'Who [expletive] up your hair?'"

We're definitely adding having a good sense of humor to their secrets for marriage longevity.