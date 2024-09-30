Meet Barbra Streisand's 4 kids: from her famous son to her stepson's tragic life

Barbra Streisand may be one of the most renowned performers of our (and possibly any) time, but her legacy has extended on to her famous family members as well.

The 82-year-old icon has been married twice in her lifetime, and through her two marriages, has become a mom four times over, once to a son of her own, and three more times to stepchildren with her current husband.

Take a walk through the Streisand family tree below and meet her four children, from her son with her first husband to her three step-kids with her current husband…

Jason Gould, 57

Jason Gould, born December 29, 1966, is Barbra's only child with her first husband, Elliott Gould. Jason started off his career in acting, appearing alongside his parents on a couple occasions and even appearing in theater productions in the late '90s.

© Getty Images Barbra with her son Jason Gould

He has since embarked on a career as a musician, performing and duetting with his mom on several occasions and last releasing singles as recently as this past May.

At the age of 21, he came out as gay to his parents, but a tabloid broke the news with a false story in 1991. Barbra has shared her support for her son, and he still maintains a close relationship with his parents, although keeps his love life under wraps.

Josh Brolin, 56

​Josh Brolin, born February 12, 1968, is Barbra's husband James Brolin's oldest child from his first marriage to the late Jane Agee. And just like his dad and stepmom, he is an actor.

© Getty Images James' oldest son, actor Josh Brolin

Josh is the most well-known member of the Brolin-Gould children. He gained fame as a young actor for his turn in The Goonies (1985) and received an Oscar nomination for Milk (2008). His other prominent credits include Oldboy (2013), Inherent Vice (2014), the Avengers movies as Thanos, the Dune franchise, and Deadpool 2 (2018).

He has been married three times: to actress Alice Adair (1988-1994), with whom he welcomed two children (Trevor and Eden, both also actors); actress Diane Lane (2004-2013); and model Kathryn Boyd (since 2016), with whom he shares daughters Westlyn and Chapel.

Jess Brolin, 52

Jess Brolin, born February 7, 1972, is the youngest of James and Jane's two children, although is also with the most private public profile.

© Instagram Josh with his younger brother Jess Brolin

Through the late '90s and early aughts, Jess worked as a production runner on several projects like the TV series Black Scorpion, the TV movie The Jennie Project, and the 2000 teen classic Bring It On. His last credit comes from 2002, in The Sting of the Black Scorpion.

Since then, however, Jess has been pictured living in temporary housing over the years after having fallen upon hard times. After photos of him rummaging through trash went viral in 2011, a representative for Barbra released a statement saying: "We have offered help and support, and continue to do so. We love him very much and want only the best for him."

Molly Brolin, 36

Molly Elizabeth Brolin, born November 28, 1987, is James' youngest child, shared with his second wife, actress Jan Smithers. Molly also remains out of the public eye like her half-brother Jess.

© Instagram James with his daughter Molly Brolin

Molly has worked as a producer and a member of the production crew for projects like 2012's Men in Black 3 (starring her half-brother Josh), Royal Hearts (2018), and the TV special John Mulaney: New in Town (2012).

She is a graduate of the Berklee College of Music, and while not much is known about her personal life, per her half-brother Josh on social media, she tied the knot in 2017.