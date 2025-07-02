Barbra Streisand reveals rare details of first meeting with James Brolin

Barbra Streisand and James Brolin have defied the odds to become one of Hollywood's most enduring couples, and the legendary actress shared rare insight into the night they first met in honor of their anniversary.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet throwback photo of the pair from the early days of their romance, alongside a simple caption professing her love for the 84-year-old.

Long-lasting love

© Instagram Barbra shared the sweet throwback photo to celebrate their anniversary

"We met on a blind date 29 years ago tonight, and we married 27 years ago today. I love you honey. B xo," Barbra wrote.

Her famous friends jumped to the comments to share their congratulations for the happy couple, with actress Rita Wilson writing, "So much love to you both!!!!" while singer Linda Thompson added, "Happy anniversary! Such an extraordinary couple! I remember it well when you had that first date! I love you," and actress Mary Steenburgen chimed in, "Love to you both!!!"

Barbra and James were set up on a blind date in 1996, and while the Funny Girl star was initially too shy to talk to him, they eventually hit it off and talked through the night.

© Getty Images They met on a blind date in 1996

"Everyone could see it immediately," James' manager Jeff Wald told McCalls in 1998. "They didn't look up, they didn't talk to anyone else, I don't even think they ate. And then at the end, they left together."

He added that James and Barbra would take long drives together to escape Los Angeles and get to know each other away from the spotlight. "Barbra's really never done any of that kind of stuff. She's never really seen that side of America," Jeff said.

It may have been love at first sight, but the now 83-year-old denied James' multiple attempts to propose for two years before she finally said yes. They tied the knot exactly two years after their first date in the backyard of Barbra's home, surrounded by star-studded guests including John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Quincy Jones.

Secret to success

© Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock James shared the secret to their happy marriage

Over the years, the lovebirds have shared the secret recipe for their long-lasting love, with James whittling it down to a simple household item.

"The best investment we've ever made is our mattress," he said on the Today show. "And don't misunderstand me. We're both lazy. We love to sleep late. We do a lot of our work on the phone, on paper, reading, right next to each other."

For Barbra, the key ingredient in their marriage is to listen to each other. "The secret is to listen carefully," she told Variety. "I think to be a good actor, you have to listen. To be a good person, you have to listen. To be a good marriage partner, you have to listen."

"Hear the other person," she added. "Agree to disagree."

Falling again

© Getty They are proud of their blended family

Their love only grew during the COVID-19 lockdowns, when they were forced to hunker down in their Malibu home. "I like women who say their piece, and I'm a calming factor, and she gets me up and doing things I wouldn't normally accomplish," he said on The Talk. "It's like a perfect situation, the two of us."

"We, for a long time, were put out by COVID. And a lot of people, their marriages haven't gone well during these 15 months," he continued. "We've literally fallen in love over this period of time, just being stuck together every day and making it work."

While the pair never welcomed children together, they are proud of their blended family. Barbra has a son, Jason, from her marriage to Elliott Gould, while James is the father of Josh, Jess and Molly Brolin.

