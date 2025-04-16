James Brolin reveals the one surprising hack that saved his 26-year marriage to Barbra Streisand 

Barbra Streisand and James Brolin are one of Hollywood's most beloved and long-lasting couples, and are still going strong almost 30 years later thanks to one thing: their mattress.

James revealed their unexpected marital secret on the Today show on Tuesday, sharing that good sleep is key for their relationship.

"The best investment we've ever made is our mattress," he shared on the show. "And don't misunderstand me. We're both lazy. We love to sleep late."

"We do a lot of our work on the phone, on paper, reading, right next to each other," he added.

Long-lasting love

© Getty Images The couple were set up on a blind date in 1996

The couple were set up on a blind date in July 1996, and instantly fell for each other. They went on to marry in an intimate garden ceremony two years later, and will celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary in July. The star-studded guest list for their nuptials included Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, John Travolta and Kelly Preston, as well as screen legend Marlon Brando.

James spilled another secret about their unbreakable relationship on Today's Tuesday episode, revealing that knowing when to give each other space is integral to a happy marriage.

"You learn to take a walk. Both of us, not just me! I just think you gotta say, 'Okay, take a deep breath, take a walk,'" he said. "Because animals do the same thing, you know? Humans do it to each other, animals do it to each other."

Past lives

© Getty Barbra and James share a blended family of four children

Barbra and James have both been married before, with the Golden Globe winner sharing two children with his first wife, Jane Cameron Agee. He was married to Jane from 1966 until 1984, with the pair welcoming their son Josh in 1968 and their daughter Jess in 1972.

James then wed Jan Smithers in 1986 after meeting on the set of Batman, and welcomed a daughter, Molly, in 1987. They divorced in 1995, a year before he met the Funny Girl star.

Barbra was previously married to actor Elliott Gould from 1963 until 1971, and the former couple share a son, Jason.

The secret to forever

© Getty Images James shared that giving each other space has helped their marriage

Barbra and James have successfully weathered their fair share of ups and downs, thanks to a few key marriage tips.

"I think everybody needs to be a negotiator. Everybody needs to have patience and know when to take a walk," James told People in 2022.

As for the "Don't Rain on My Parade" singer, listening is the most important tool in their arsenal. "The secret is to listen carefully," she told Variety.

© Getty Images Barbra said that the key to their long-lasting love was listening to each other

"I think to be a good actor, you have to listen. To be a good person, you have to listen. To be a good marriage partner, you have to listen. Hear the other person. Agree to disagree."

Despite being married for almost three decades, their love has only grown stronger in recent years, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We, for a long time, were put out by COVID. And a lot of people, their marriages haven't gone well during these 15 months," James said on The Talk. "We've literally fallen in love over this period of time, just being stuck together every day and making it work."

To learn about Barbra's illustrious career, see below...