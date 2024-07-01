Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Barbra Streisand is a blushing bride as she cozies up to James Brolin in wedding photo celebrating 26th anniversary
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
US actor James Brolin and his singer-actress wife Barbra Streisand share a tender moment during the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for Brolin 27 August in Hollywood, CA.© Getty Images

Barbra Streisand is a blushing bride as she cozies up to James Brolin in wedding photo celebrating 26th anniversary

The Funny Girl star was previously married to Elliott Gould

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Happy wedding anniversary to Barbra Streisand and James Brolin! The two stars are marking 26 years of wedded bliss, and 28 years since they first met on July 1.

The couple took to social media with a photo from their beautiful 1998 wedding, sharing a snap in which Barbra, 82, and James, 83, cozied up together for a smiley photo.

Barbra was the blushing bride in her beautiful white lace off-the-shoulder wedding gown, with spaghetti straps, a diamond choker, and her hair styled into loose waves. James stood tall beside her in a classic tuxedo.

Recommended videoYou may also likeBarbra Streisand's moving speech at the SAG Awards

"28 years today since we met honey… and 26 years today since we married! Love you. B," the star captioned the photo, quickly being inundated with heart emojis and congratulatory messages galore.

Fans left comments like: "Based on your novel: you finally got the love you deserve," and: "Happy Anniversary!!! What a gorgeous photo," as well as: "You're such a stunning couple, congratulations, and may you continue to write your love story. Thank you for giving us you."

Over the decades, Barbra has been in high-profile romances with the likes of Don Johnson, Jon Peters, Pierre Trudeau, and more, but has only been married twice.

View post on Instagram
 

In 1963, she tied the knot with actor Elliott Gould, although they announced their separation in 1969 and divorced in 1971. They have one son together, Jason Gould, who is now 57. James had been married twice before tying the knot with Barbra and has three children from those marriages, including actor Josh Brolin.

While promoting her memoir My Name is Barbra last year, which documented several of the highs and lows of her decades-long career, including her romances, Barbra spoke with Stephen Colbert about meeting and falling in love with James.

MORE: Melissa McCarthy and Barbra Streisand both address viral Ozempic comment — their responses

She told Stephen about first meeting the star on a blind date after being set up by a mutual friend who thought "that we might like each other."

James Brolin and Barbara Streisand attend the 42nd Chaplin Award Gala at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 27, 2015 in New York City.© Getty Images
Barbra and James have been married since 1998, and together since 1996

"I had no man in my life, I had no grandchildren in my life," she continued, describing her first meeting with the Westworld actor. "I go there, and I see a man standing across the room."

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston emotionally recalls the tear-jerking moment that made her fall 'madly in love'

"And [I think] 'Is that him? Where's the hair?' It was all off, he had just buzz cut his hair. He had this little dye on it, and then gray at the bottom. And no beard, no nothing."

James Brolin and Barbra Streisand© Getty Images
The couple have no children, although Barbra is a stepmom to his three kids from his two previous marriages, and James is a stepdad to her son from her former marriage

She then explained how she later reached out and actually touched his head, citing her familiarity with the process as a director responsible for the appearances of her actors. "I said 'Who [expletive] up your hair?'." Although in a later interview, James confessed that he found the move endearing and liked her honesty.

MORE: Barbra Streisand calls time on six-decade long career with heart-wrenching revelation: 'I haven't had much fun'

The EGOT winner added: "We talked about everything that night. And then he said 'I'm taking you home'. Ooh, whoa! I'd never had a man say that to me…it was interesting."

James Brolin and Barbra Streisand at Columbia Pictures 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado'© Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
She recounted their love story in her recently released memoir "My Name is Barbra"

"I was a nervous wreck. In his car, I thought 'I haven't been in a car with a man in several years. What if I get sick to my stomach? What if I have to throw up?' Literally." 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more