Barbra Streisand is a blushing bride as she cozies up to James Brolin in wedding photo celebrating 26th anniversary

Happy wedding anniversary to Barbra Streisand and James Brolin! The two stars are marking 26 years of wedded bliss, and 28 years since they first met on July 1.

The couple took to social media with a photo from their beautiful 1998 wedding, sharing a snap in which Barbra, 82, and James, 83, cozied up together for a smiley photo.

Barbra was the blushing bride in her beautiful white lace off-the-shoulder wedding gown, with spaghetti straps, a diamond choker, and her hair styled into loose waves. James stood tall beside her in a classic tuxedo.

Recommended video You may also like Barbra Streisand's moving speech at the SAG Awards

"28 years today since we met honey… and 26 years today since we married! Love you. B," the star captioned the photo, quickly being inundated with heart emojis and congratulatory messages galore.

Fans left comments like: "Based on your novel: you finally got the love you deserve," and: "Happy Anniversary!!! What a gorgeous photo," as well as: "You're such a stunning couple, congratulations, and may you continue to write your love story. Thank you for giving us you."

Over the decades, Barbra has been in high-profile romances with the likes of Don Johnson, Jon Peters, Pierre Trudeau, and more, but has only been married twice.

In 1963, she tied the knot with actor Elliott Gould, although they announced their separation in 1969 and divorced in 1971. They have one son together, Jason Gould, who is now 57. James had been married twice before tying the knot with Barbra and has three children from those marriages, including actor Josh Brolin.

While promoting her memoir My Name is Barbra last year, which documented several of the highs and lows of her decades-long career, including her romances, Barbra spoke with Stephen Colbert about meeting and falling in love with James.

MORE: Melissa McCarthy and Barbra Streisand both address viral Ozempic comment — their responses

She told Stephen about first meeting the star on a blind date after being set up by a mutual friend who thought "that we might like each other."

© Getty Images Barbra and James have been married since 1998, and together since 1996

"I had no man in my life, I had no grandchildren in my life," she continued, describing her first meeting with the Westworld actor. "I go there, and I see a man standing across the room."

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston emotionally recalls the tear-jerking moment that made her fall 'madly in love'

"And [I think] 'Is that him? Where's the hair?' It was all off, he had just buzz cut his hair. He had this little dye on it, and then gray at the bottom. And no beard, no nothing."

© Getty Images The couple have no children, although Barbra is a stepmom to his three kids from his two previous marriages, and James is a stepdad to her son from her former marriage

She then explained how she later reached out and actually touched his head, citing her familiarity with the process as a director responsible for the appearances of her actors. "I said 'Who [expletive] up your hair?'." Although in a later interview, James confessed that he found the move endearing and liked her honesty.

MORE: Barbra Streisand calls time on six-decade long career with heart-wrenching revelation: 'I haven't had much fun'

The EGOT winner added: "We talked about everything that night. And then he said 'I'm taking you home'. Ooh, whoa! I'd never had a man say that to me…it was interesting."

© Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock She recounted their love story in her recently released memoir "My Name is Barbra"

"I was a nervous wreck. In his car, I thought 'I haven't been in a car with a man in several years. What if I get sick to my stomach? What if I have to throw up?' Literally."